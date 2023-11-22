Ron Rivera has been on the hot seat with the Commanders all season long, and their Week 11 loss to the Giants hasn't helped his cause

The Washington Commanders have shown flashes of their potential this season, but after their shocking upset loss to the New York Giants in Week 11, they have just a 4-7 record on the year. With each passing poor outing from the team, Ron Rivera's already hot seat gets even hotter, and the loss to the Giants may have been the final blow to Rivera's tenure with Washington.

Rivera was already on the hot seat entering the season, and again, while the Commanders have shown potential, they haven't been nearly consistent enough to take the necessary steps forward this season. Losing to the Giants, who have been among the worst teams in the NFL this season, only rubbed more salt in the wounds, and if things don't turn around for Rivera, he may not make it through the season as Washington's head coach.

“Commanders coach Ron Rivera did not help his already shaky job status with the six-turnover loss to the Giants on Sunday. Even before that game, some people in the building had openly wondered whether change could come during the Week 14 bye. Washington plays at Dallas on Thanksgiving and hosts Miami on Dec. 3. It will be heavy underdogs in both. While I've talked to people who think team owner Josh Harris might not want to make an in-season change, falling to 4-9 would cement a fourth consecutive losing season without a winning record for Rivera. That's tough for any coach to overcome.” – Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Ron Rivera's time with the Commanders could be running out

Rivera hasn't done a great job with the Commanders, but the rosters with which he has dealt with during his time in Washington have not exactly helped his cause; heck, the front office dealt away two of their best defenders at the trade deadline this year. Even with that being noted, though, there's literally no excuse for them to have lost to the Giants not once, but twice this season.

Washington's schedule doesn't get any easier, as they have tough games against the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins before their Week 14 bye, and if they lose both of those contests, there's a chance Rivera could be out of a job. The Commanders have surprised us before with strong outings from out of nowhere, but it's starting to feel like if they don't conjure something special up soon, Rivera's time with the team could be coming to a swift end.