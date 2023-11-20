Washington Commanders owner Magic Johnson weighed in on his team's turnover-riddled performance against the New York Giants in Week 11.

Washington Commanders owner Magic Johnson wasn't happy with his team's turnover-riddled loss to the New York Giants in Week 11.

“Wow! My Washington Commanders turned the ball over six times today and gave the Giants 24 points off turnovers. We lost 31-19,” Magic Johnson tweeted on Sunday.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell threw three interceptions in the defeat. He completed 31 of 45 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown.

The Commanders still had a chance to win the game down 24-19 with less than a minute remaining. Unfortunately, Giants safety Isaiah Simmons recorded a pick-six off Sam Howell to put the game out of reach.

The Commanders' turnover-riddled performance against the Giants in Week 11

Sam Howell took the blame for yet another Washington loss. His assessment was consistent with Magic Johnson's.

“I thought we moved the ball well throughout the game, but just too many turnovers. No matter who you're playing in the NFL, if you turn the ball over that many times, you're not going to win, so we've just got to be better,” Howell said.

Washington's dismal Week 11 performance featured fumbles from Logan Thomas, Byron Pringle, and Chris Rodriguez, Jr.

The Giants capitalized on the Commanders' miscues. New York had a combined three touchdowns courtesy of Saquon Barkley and Darius Slayton. Big Blue's offense has struggled all season long. Their offense finally showed some life in Tommy DeVito's first win as their starting quarterback.

The game became testy after Giants safety Xavier McKinney gave Sam Howell a hard shove near the end zone in the second quarter. That sparked a free-for-all that resulted in the ejections of Cor'Dale Flott and Curtis Samuel.

Washington has now dropped seven of its last nine games after a promising 2-0 start. The Commanders also lost for the fourth time in five home games at FedEX Field this season.

Here's hoping Magic Johnson will have a Happy Thanksgiving should his Commanders prevail over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12.