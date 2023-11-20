Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera touched on his future by saying he's focused on the game Sunday vs. the Cowboys.

With all the speculation about the lack of job security Ron Rivera has with the Washington Commanders at head coach, he spoke at his press conference Monday about that topic. He said to the media that the only thing in his control is how the team plays this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys according to ProFootballTalk on NBC Sports.

“I can only control what I can,” Rivera said. “What happens beyond today, what happens beyond the end of the season, that's not in my control. So everything I can do is focus on today, the present. That's the only thing I have. I'll try to get that across to the players as well. I can't focus on what I can't control.”

There's no doubt that Rivera is on the hot seat as the Commanders haven't had a winning season since Rivera took the job and are currently 4-7 on the season, which puts them third in the NFC East. Instead of focusing on the future of the team, Rivera is setting his sights on their next game against Dallas.

“I try to focus on the Cowboys and just take it one day at a time,” Rivera said. “I try to focus in on what's important today, and that's preparing for Dallas.”

Frustration from Rivera and even Magic Johnson

The future for Rivera was amplified after Washington lost to the New York Giants, who are last in the division, this past Sunday. Consequently, he expressed his frustration with the media and said that feeling expands to the locker room with the rest of the players and coaching staff.

“We're all frustrated, we're all trying to get this thing corrected,” Rivera said. “We're all trying to do the best we can.”

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell threw three interceptions in the loss to the Giants as he also added 255 yards and a touchdown pass. Besides the three picks for Howell, the team committed three more turnovers on top of that, much to the dismay of part-owner Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Wow! My Washington Commanders turned the ball over six times today and gave the Giants 24 points off turnovers. We lost 31-19. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 20, 2023

The road isn't easy this weekend as Washington travels to Dallas to take on the 7-3 Cowboys as one of the three games on Thanksgiving.