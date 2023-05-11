Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Green Bay Packers will begin the season with a matchup against the Chicago Bears, according to The Athletic Green Bay Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman and The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

“NFL schedule leak: The #Packers will get the Jordan Love era underway with a Week 1 game vs. the #Bears in Chicago, per @mattschneidman,” wrote Meirov. “That’s a 4:25pm ET game on FOX.”

The Bears and the Packers faced off twice last season, once in Week 2 and again in Week 13. Green Bay won both matchups, taking a 27-10 victory in Lambeau Field before moving on to a 28-19 win at Soldier Field. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields threw for 254 yards and two interceptions during the game in Soldier Field, while Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw 182 yards and one touchdown. Fields tacked on 71 rushing yards and one touchdown on six carries.

The Packers traded Rodgers, their 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round selection to the New York Jets for New York’s 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round selection, a 2023 sixth-round choice and a conditional second-round pick in 2024, according to ESPN. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has played in 10 games and started in one for Green Bay since he was first selected with the 26th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Packers running back Aaron Jones showed his support for Love earlier this month.

“He believes in himself, that’s No. 1. You’ve got to believe in yourself or nobody else is going to believe in you,” Jones said, via ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky. “He did it the right way, waited his turn and you never heard one peep or complaint.”

Fields ended the 2022 season with 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 15 games played and started. His 254 passing yards against Green Bay were a season-high for the 24-year-old quarterback, who would throw for 152 yards and two touchdowns during a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.