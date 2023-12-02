After watching Bryce Young struggle early in the season, some Panthers coaches wanted to insert Andy Dalton into the lineup

There's little doubt that the Carolina Panthers are a mess this season. They bring a 1-10 record into their Week 13 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it seems unlikely that the team will win more than one more game the rest of the season.

The most obvious issue has been the consistent struggles of rookie quarterback Bryce Young this season. The Panthers paid a king's ransom to move up in draft so they could select him, while the Houston Texans are thriving with No. 2 selection C.J. Stroud at quarterback. Stroud has been remarkable for the Texans while Young has often looked lost for the Panthers.

Carolina owner David Tepper has had a difficult time accepting his team's fate, and head coach Frank Reich was fired after the owner saw his team's multiple failures.

In the early part of the season, there was debate among the Carolina coaches about Young's status as the team's QB1. There was talk of Andy Dalton moving into the lineup around Week 5 with the impetus being that Young needed more coaching. However, the move was not made and Young has continued to fall short

The Panthers face the Saints on the road in Week 14, and trying to pick up road wins over desperate Tampa Bay and New Orleans teams will be a major challenge. Their best chances to pick up a second victory could come in Week 15 at home against the Falcons or in Week 16 at home against the Packers.

Young is still thought of as a legitimate quarterback prospect for the future, but his 9 to 8 touchdown to interception ratio indicates he has a long way to go.