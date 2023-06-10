As always, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to compete seriously in the 2023 season. They've had a winning season every year with Mike Tomlin at the helm, and they don't want that to end this year. With the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in the division, though, adding more weapons on both sides is very critical to their chances. Because of that, fans are looking at whether the Steelers would be interested in signing the two most prolific names available in the market: Chase Young and Dalvin Cook.

At the very least, the Steelers are interested in acquiring Chase Young, the star defensive end of the Washington Commanders, sources told Behind the Steel Curtain. Young's fifth-year option was declined by the Commanders during the offseason. Pittsburgh will have to trade for Young to get him, but he'd make a fine addition to a defensive line that already has studs like TJ Watt and Cam Heyward.

The other notable free agent this offseason is Dalvin Cook, the ex-Minnesota Vikings RB that was recently released. Unsurprisingly, the same source of BTSC said that the Steelers aren't interested in Cook. After all, Pittsburgh already has the electric Najee Harris as their running back. Cook will want a lead role with his new team, and Pittsburgh clearly looks at Harris as their RB of the future.

We'll see if any of these stances change over the next few weeks, though. The start of the season is still a ways away, after all. There might some circustances that make the Steelers reconsider their interest in either Young or Cook.