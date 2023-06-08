Dalvin Cook's fate with the Minnesota Vikings was finally sealed on Thursday, as the team released the Pro Bowl running back after months of trade rumors. While the Vikings will reportedly attempt to find one last trade for Cook before releasing him, it's unlikely that they'll find any suitors if they were unable to at this point.

That means that Cook, who has been linked to the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills, among other teams, will become a free agent.

While Cook has a bit of a checkered injury history, he's still just 27 years old and has tallied four straight 1000-yard rushing seasons.

With teams likely circling the waters after his Vikings release, here are the best Dalvin Cook landing spots.

Dalvin Cook landing spots after Vikings release

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboy are in a transition period at the running back position. Dallas released longtime halfback Ezekiel Elliott, who seemed to be in a steady decline, and are poised to enter the season with the up-and-coming Tony Pollard at the position.

But are the Cowboys really comfortable giving Pollard, who has never topped 200 carries in a season, a full workload?

They shouldn't be.

Dalvin Cook would give the Cowboys a legitimate number-one running back again- and would form a deadly duo with Pollard.

The Cowboys can win games with quarterback Dak Prescott slinging the ball with the best passing offenses in the league.

But with a stout defense, this Dallas team is at its best when they can run the ball down teams' throats.

Cook can certainly help with that.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are poised to enter 2023 with Javonte Williams, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, and the versatile Samaje Perine, who has never been a starting halfback in the NFL, to lead the way for the running game.

But if first-year head coach Sean Payton really wants to take some pressure off of Williams- and quarterback Russell Wilson, who is trying to regain his form- he'll strongly consider adding Dalvin Cook to the Broncos' backfield, which it appears he is.

Not only can the former Vikings star break off long runs- he ranked as the 10th most explosive runner in the league and has topped 20 MPH on runs multiple times- but his dependable hands would allow him to be yet another reliable pass-catcher for Wilson.

Plus, can you imagine Payton, one of the best play callers in NFL history, drawing up plays for Cook?

That is truly scary for defensive coordinators to think about.

At the very least, Cook can provide some injury insurance for the Broncos.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At his best, the ex-Vikings runner can be one of the best weapons in this offense.

Miami Dolphins

Ahh, we have arrived at our best destination. The Dolphins, who have popped up as a team of interest in multiple reports, seem to want Dalvin Cook badly.

And it's not hard to see why.

He is one of the fastest, most explosive ball carriers in the league.

The Dolphins, who fielded one of the best offenses in the NFL last year, just so happen to already have three explosive game-breakers in Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert.

Adding Cook to the Dolphins offense would be like adding a Lamborghini to a garage that includes an Aston Martin, a McLaren, and a Bugatti.

There would simply be too much speed for defenses to account for.

Add in the fact that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is something of a mad scientist as a play caller, and you have the recipe for a dangerous offense.

The Dolphins traded for Bradley Chubb at last year's trade deadline, then dealt for All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey this offseason. They hired Vic Fangio to oversee the defense.

This is a Dolphins team that is flying under the radar as a Super Bowl contender in the loaded AFC.

That will change if they add Dalvin Cook.

Honorable mention landing spots for Cook

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams recently drafted Zach Evans- and they still have the promising Cam Akers, as well as Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers. But Akers, who tore his Achilles in 2021 and often didn't look the same in 2022, had a dispute with the organization. If there are any doubts about Akers, adding Cook, a legitimate weapon for McVay, would make sense for the Rams. Still, cap space issues loom large.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills have already added Damien Harris and Latavius Murray to the backfield, and still have Dalvin's brother James and pass-catcher Nyheim Hines on the roster. Cap space issues aside, the Bills truly don't have a need a running back. But how cool would it be to see Dalvin and James in the same backfield?

New York Jets

The Jets, like the Bills, don't need a running back. Yes, Breece Hall is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during his rookie year. The Jets like 2021 fourth rounder Michael Carter, Zonovan “Bam” Knight and this year's fifth rounder Israel Abanikanda. But just imagine adding Cook to an Aaron Rodgers-led offense.