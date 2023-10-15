Watching the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has not been very fun so far in the 2023 season. Heading into their bye week in Week 6, they look brutal on that side of the ball and offensive coordinator Matt Canada has come under fire for the offense's ineptitude.

While the Steelers have a young quarterback in Kenny Pickett and a less-than-stellar offensive line on top of an injury to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, there is ample talent in the skill positions to power the unit and help it grow. Yet Pittsburgh is scoring 2.3 fewer points per game this season compared to last. It's a smaller sample size, sure, but still not great to see.

Most metrics mark the Steelers as a bottom-five offense. Those that are kinder still leave it below average. They’re 26th in yards per play, 27th in total yards, tied-for-28th in points and 30th in percentage of drives that end in a score. The only silver lining is that they have been turnover-averse.

The Steelers “have no plans” to fire Canada or strip him of his play-calling duties, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. There’s no doubt that Pittsburgh fans far and wide are frustrated. They're so mad at Canada that they called for him to be fired at a recent Pittsburgh Penguins game. Aside from the humor that the chant could also be misinterpreted as a shot toward the home country of their franchise player, it's a sign that Canada is one of the biggest public enemies in the current Pittsburgh sports scene.

While it would have been shocking for a team like the Steelers — known for their strong loyalty to coaches — to consider firing their offensive coordinator midway through the season, it's obvious that Canada has not done a very good job. Rumors have started circulating about who might replace him if Pittsburgh decides to pull the plug.

Running back Najee Harris stated that it's on the players to get the Steelers' offense humming better. Russini reports that the Steelers players still support Canada, as does head coach Mike Tomlin, and that they held a team meeting to search for solutions to their offensive woes.