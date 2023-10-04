The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-2, but they could be better if the running game improved. Najee Harris posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2021 and 2022 but has struggled big-time this season. He's done just about everything he can to figure it out, including conducting a meeting with the Steelers offensive line.

A lot of his and the offensive woes, at least according to Steelers fans, come from the playcalling of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Harris defended his coach on Wednesday, saying now is not the time to point fingers.

“It has nothing to do with coaches,” Harris said, via Brooke Pryor. “It's just players. We have to play better. You know what I mean? We can't just keep looking at the coaches as an outlet.”

The Steelers rank 29th in total offense and rushing offense out of 32 NFL teams. Sure some of that is on the players, but the coaches have to shoulder some of the blame and Canada is definitely in line for some criticism.

Harris has 210 rushing yards and zero touchdowns through four games. The Steelers offense as a whole has scored only four touchdowns this season, a sign they need to improve immediately. Getting Najee Harris back on track would certainly help them in more ways than one.

The Steelers are trying to build the confidence of Kenny Pickett. They can do that by establishing the run game and should take advantage of having Najee Harris. At 2-2, the Steelers have a chance at making the playoffs and Harris will be a big factor in that.