While Micah Parsons needlessly chirped at Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson basked in the afterglow of a successful trick play. Also, Teddy Bridgewater received NFL assistant coach inquiries before signing with the Lions.

Bridgewater came back to Detroit because of the ceiling, according to a post on X by Jeremy Fowler.

“Source says Bridgewater received NFL assistant coaching inquiries in recent weeks, but wants to try to win a championship as a player, with the Lions.”

It seems like a good place to try. The Lions are 13-2 and standing in firm control of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They’ve had defensive woes of late, but there seems to be little wrong with that high-powered offense with which Bridgewater would be working.

Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater a good fit Lions

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said he knows what Bridgewater is about, according to a post on X by Eric Woodyard.

“I've been in contact with Teddy for a while,” said Campbell. “It was something that was always a potential possibility, and we all know what Teddy's been doing down there, giving back to his community. They won a championship down there, so his debut in coaching worked out pretty dang good. But just to be able to add somebody back here that's got experience. He's staying in shape, he's been throwing. It just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence, somebody that's great for our team.”

Campbell also talked about Bridgewater’s place on the team.

“He’s great for the position,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t mean we’re disappointed in (Hendon) Hooker. That’s not what this means. The gives us somebody that’s played a lot in the NFL. We’re getting ready for the playoffs. It will be good to get (Bridgewater) back in the fold.”

Teddy Bridgewater giving NFL another run

Bridgewater came to the NFL as a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He turned in a Pro Bowl performance in 2015 before injuries derailed his career. Bridgewater got two more starting opportunities, one with the Panthers in 2020. He also got 14 starts for the Broncos in 2021.

The 32-year-old Bridgewater retired at the end of the 2023 season and got hired as a high school coach at Miami Northwestern. Things turned out great as the teams won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state title with a 41-0 victory over previously undefeated Jacksonville Raines.

After the title, Bridgewater told the NFL he wanted another chance to play, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

“That's the plan,” Bridgewater said on a recent edition of The Insiders. “My team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out. And then returning back to coach high school football in February. So, we'll see.”