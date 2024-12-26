The Dallas Cowboys may have been eliminated from playoff contention, but that hasn’t stopped star linebacker Micah Parsons from passionately defending the franchise. During the latest episode of his Bleacher Report podcast, Parsons fired back at Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who had recently thrown shade at the Cowboys.

Gibbs, speaking in an interview with Kay Adams, expressed relief that the Cowboys did not draft him, saying he would have been “sick” if the Cowboys had selected him. The comments didn’t sit well with Parsons, who has been vocal about the pride and appeal of playing for “America’s Team.”

“I’ll be honest with you, man. I really like the Lions. I like everything they stand for with Dan Campbell, their play style,” Parsons said on his podcast. “But bro, everyone wants to come play for America’s Team. We don’t gotta get on the media and start cappin’ (lying). How many people tell Jerry [Jones], ‘Come get me’? We’re not even going to throw names out there.”

Micah Parsons thinks everyone wants to play for the Cowboys

Parsons, known for his fiery demeanor on the field, continued to extol the benefits of playing in Dallas, citing Texas’ tax advantages and the marketing opportunities players enjoy. “It’s a tax-free state. You’re going to get more marketing dollars than you ever had – in one year – than you ever had. And then the running back success that we’ve had in Dallas,” he said.

Parsons’ mention of the Cowboys’ rich history of standout running backs underscores his point. From Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett to recent stars like Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas has a storied legacy at the position. However, Gibbs’ comments point to the team’s struggles to translate individual talent into consistent postseason success in recent years.

The Cowboys had shown interest in drafting Gibbs out of Alabama, but the Lions ultimately selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Gibbs has thrived in Detroit, fitting seamlessly into head coach Dan Campbell’s hard-nosed, aggressive system. Meanwhile, Dallas has relied on Tony Pollard as their primary back this season.

Despite the jab from Gibbs, Parsons’ response underscores his loyalty to the Cowboys and his belief in the team’s enduring allure. While the season may not have gone as planned for Dallas, Parsons’ remarks serve as a reminder of the franchise’s storied history and the opportunities it offers players both on and off the field. For now, Gibbs seems content with his situation in Detroit, and Parsons is focused on continuing to lead the Cowboys with the passion and pride fans have come to expect.