Texans future is bright, so Nick Caserio would be in a winning position by staying in Houston

The NFL season is focused on the Week 18 matchups that will determine the final teams to make the playoffs. Shortly after that, playoff matchups will be studied and analyzed by coaching staffs throughout the league. The Houston Texans are hoping to clinch a playoff spot, and general manager Nick Caserio is likely to stay with the team for the foreseeable future.

The Athletic’s @DMRussini reports that she has found no truth to rumors of Houston GM Nick Caserio looking to return to New England. Caserio wants to stay & the Houston Texans should finally have stability this off-season #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/gmGH16RJVY — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) January 6, 2024

There has been talk that if the Bill Belichick regime comes to an end in New England on Black Monday or shortly thereafter, Caserio could be one of the key candidates to take over as general manager. Caserio spent 20 years with the Patriots organization in a variety of roles before he became the Texans' general manager in 2021.

NFL insider Diana Russini wrote that Nick Caserio prefers his position with the Texans and would not be inclined to move. The Texans drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud last April and he has had a remarkable year in helping turn the Texans into a playoff contender. He also hired head coach DeMeco Ryans, who has been credited with playing a key role in Houston's turnaround this season.

Stroud is the prohibitive favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and Ryans is a clear contender for Coach of the Year.

On the other hand, the Patriots have had a brutal year and speculation about the end of Belichick's tenure with New England has been rampant. However, neither owner Robert Kraft nor Belichick have spoken about the team and the coach's future.

Kraft and Belichick are scheduled to meet sometime after New England's season finale against the Jets.