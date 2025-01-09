The offseason has just begun for the Dallas Cowboys, but they already have a big decision to make when it comes to their head coach position. Mike McCarthy's contract is set to expire in just a few days on Jan. 14, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be sticking around with the team long-term. In the event he does not, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has been floated as a potential candidate to replace him.

Sarkisian is currently preparing the Longhorns for the Cotton Bowl, where they will be facing off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. If Texas loses, Sarkisian would be able to negotiate with NFL teams, which is something that he reportedly may be interested in doing. ESPN's Mike Greenberg floated an idea suggesting that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is stalling with McCarthy in the event Sarkisian loses to Ohio State, and that he could reach out to him if he became available.

“What is the big thing that happens between now and January 14th? Steve Sarkisian's season might end, and (Jerry Jones) might get the opportunity to have that conversation before (Mike McCarthy's) exclusive window,” Mike Greenberg said on “Get Up.”

Expand Tweet

Could Cowboys make a move for Steve Sarkisian?

Reports have surfaced indicating that the Cowboys are working towards finding a way to keep McCarthy in town, but until pen is put to paper, rumors will continue to swirl around the two sides. And if the Longhorns lose to the Buckeyes on Friday night, it could open the door for the team to make a last second run at Sarkisian if they wanted to.

It would be incredibly risky, and has to be considered unlikely given the timeline Dallas is on, but crazier things have happened before. Regardless of what happens, the Cowboys have to make their plan of attack at head coach clear soon, and if McCarthy ends up not returning, Sarkisian could quickly become a name to watch.