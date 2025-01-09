Ohio State football has been through the wringer until they hit the College Football Playoff. Head coach Ryan Day has led a transformation and Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has taken notice. After Day revealed the keys to a ‘resilient' Ohio State football victory in the Rose Bowl, the Longhorns attention rose.

Sarkisian gave praise to the Buckeyes head coach about the job he's done this season. “Coach Day has done a great job,” Sarkisian said via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “He's got a tremendous staff. Great talent on their team. They've navigated the season tremendously.”

Ohio State had a rocky season, despite their record. Following a disappointing close loss to Oregon, they continued their winning ways. However, the last week of the season sparked a hurdle that Day hasn't jumped over. Michigan defeated Ohio State and nearly eliminated their chances of making the College Football Playoff.

Despite that, the Buckeyes entered the first round of the CFP and dominated. They made quick work of Tennessee, before doing the same to Oregon. The rematch was sweet, but Day and his team are not satisfied, to say the least. They have national championship aspirations.

Ohio State football's Ryan Day and Steve Sarkisian will battle

Two of the top teams in the country will square off in the Cotton Bowl. Many believe that the winner of this game will ultimately win the national championship. Both Sarkisian's and Day's teams are similar, yet different. Both have top-tier quarterbacks and dynamic offense schemes.

Also, the defenses are elite. The Buckeyes dominated the line of scrimmage against the Ducks. For the Longhorns, they dominated against Arizona State at the line of scrimmage in the Peach Bowl. The game could be decided by something as simple as that.

In the past two games, Ohio State has scored over 40 points. For Texas, they've scored over 30 points. Both offenses are clicking and firing on all cylinders. Regardless of who wins, both Sarkisian and Day have respect for one another. All chips will be on the table to see who makes it to the championship game.

Even with weather concerns, Texas and Ohio State will continue to play the Cotton Bowl on Friday. The battle between Sarkisian and Day might even bring some more chills into the stadium. A winner-takes-all game has allowed both teams to pull out every trick imaginable. Ohio State will look to continue their momentum, while Texas will aim to stop it.