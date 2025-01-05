The Texas football program is currently for their upcoming Cotton Bowl matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes following their thrilling win vs the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl. It took more effort than perhaps most pundits were expecting, but Texas was ultimately able to extend their season with an overtime win.

Texas of course is coached by Steve Sarkisian, who has a plethora of experience at both the college and the NFL level, and recently, Adam Schefter of ESPN broke down how he could be receiving some interest from the next level at the conclusion of this season.

“I would expect some teams to call and inquire about the Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has drawn some interest from the NFL level,” said Schefter, via his account on X, formerly Twitter.

Sarkisian spent one season in the NFL as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, the season after Atlanta's Super Bowl appearance. The Falcons' offense struggled mightily that season when compared to the year prior, which made Sarkisian's first stint in the professional league a short one.

Of course, Sarkisian's attention for the time being is likely fully on the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have looked dominant throughout their first two playoff games. Ohio State most recently demolished the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl, avenging their loss to them in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Texas relinquished a 16-point fourth quarter lead against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, eventually having to go to double overtime to win the game.

Still, Sarkisian has been impressive in turning around this Texas program over the last couple of years, quickly turning them from a laughing stock into one of the game's elite programs. It's very understandable that some at the NFL level would be interested in his services.