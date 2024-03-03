Numerous players at the NFL Combine have seemingly raised their stock for the upcoming NFL Draft. One of which is Rome Odunze who looked like a true athletic specimen. As a result, rumors are already circulating that teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, and Indianapolis Colts could trade up to select him.
The Draft isn't for another several weeks. However, Rome Odunze has already met with nine different teams. Four of which are outside of the top ten, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The fourth team on that list is the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“[Rome Odunze] also spent some time with the Colts, the Jaguars, the Rams, and the Steelers. And the reason why those are interesting; those would be potential trade-up teams. Rarely do you see a huge trade-up for a receiver, but not never. Obviously, that is something to keep an eye on.”
.@RapSheet dropped a couple of notable Combine standouts who have definitely elevated their Draft stock 👀 pic.twitter.com/28PblPc1Pq
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 3, 2024
Odunze is widely regarded as a top three wide receiver in this draft class. He has the size and strength to be a beast in the NFL and his Combine numbers prove he's an athletic freak. The former Washington Husky is looking like a top ten pick and if the Steelers, Rams, or Colts want him they may have to offer a haul to land Rome Odunze.
If that's the case, things could get interesting during the NFL Draft. Every team within the top seven could use a wide receiver. But a team like the New York Giants or Tennessee Titans may consider trading back for more draft capital. Especially Tennessee who currently doesn't have a third round selection this year.
The rumor mill is surely heating up and it's only going to get hotter with the Draft around the corner. Look for Rome Odunze to continue garnering plenty of interest from teams across the league.