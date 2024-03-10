Justin Fields is out of Chicago. At least, that's the way the wind seems to blow now. The Chicago Bears are dead set on drafting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That means that Fields will be likely traded before the start of the season. However, unlike the other QBs in this FA class, Fields' market hasn't quite materialized yet.
Why is that? Well, it's because teams aren't quite convinced that Fields is better than any of the other one-year rentals available, per Dan Graziano. In addition, the Bears QB is entering his fifth year, which will mean that he will require a new contract after 2024. Those factors are some of the reasons why there hasn't been a robust trade market for Justin Fields yet.
“Right now, the message the Bears are getting back from teams is that they don't consider Fields more of a sure thing than other potential one-year options such as Sam Darnold or Drew Lock, who wouldn't come with the fifth-year option decision that Fields' eventual team will have to make by early May.”
In that same report, Jeremy Fowler also notes that the Bears seem to be willing to wait and aren't rushing on a Fields trade yet. They are seemingly banking on the other QB-needy teams missing out on their target, and then swooping in with an offer.
“But one word was used by a source on the situation: “Patience.” The Bears aren't panicked despite no deal reached for a Fields trade. If somehow Cousins and Mayfield re-sign with their respective teams, Chicago suddenly has potential leverage with Atlanta. Or if Mayfield leaves, does Fields jump into the fray with Tampa Bay?”
That's certainly an interesting strategy. Not a lot of teams are chomping at the bit for a new quarterback, and some of the QB-needy teams are getting their options in the draft. As a result, there's no real market for an underperforming QB on his rookie deal. Still, there's plenty of scenarios for the Bears to potentially offload Fields to a new team if their initial plans go awry.