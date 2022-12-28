By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign.

Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the offseason. The Las Vegas franchise doesn’t want to risk him getting injured, especially amid expectations that his market would see a major boost after the Super Bowl.

Of course nothing is certain as of the moment, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noting that it is still possible for Carr to stay. But for now, his season is over and the team will be looking to see what Jarrett Stidham is capable as he takes over the QB1 duties.

It will definitely be interesting to see what will happen to Derek Carr and the Raiders in the offseason. Accuracy and interceptions have been a major issue for the veteran quarterback this year–as he’s just completing 60.8 percent of his pass attempts and leads the league in interceptions with 16–so it’s understandable why the team would want to move on from him.

But then there is the question about the future of Davante Adams, who asked to be traded to the Raiders this past offseason in part to play with his college quarterback in Carr.

The Raiders certainly have plenty of decisions to make in the offseason, and things are only going to get tougher for them moving forward.