The New England Patriots have been heavily linked with DeAndre Hopkins ever since the Arizona Cardinals released him. But according to the latest reports, Bill Belichick and co. might not really have that much interest in the veteran wideout.

While the Patriots obviously have a need at wide receiver, many couldn't help but question Hopkins' fit with the team and its culture. An anonymous offensive assistant even noted that he's “never been that guy” who thrives in a “rigid” working environment because he “doesn't practice.”

“After talking with several league sources this week about a potential union between Hopkins and the Patriots, a handful of themes have emerged. He is not thought to be, I'm told, a ‘program fit,'” Phil Perry of NBC Sports wrote, emphasizing that New England style has always involved intense preparations before games.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The issue about signing DeAndre Hopkins extends beyond just his fit. As reported earlier as well, the Patriots' new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has worked with the wideout before when he was the head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans, so it's questionable at best if O'Brien and Hopkins would want a reunion in New England.

Of course it's hard to deny Hopkins' talent, so it would be understandable if the Patriots end up taking a gamble on him. However, all signs point to New England not taking that route. Besides, it does look like Hopkins has his eyes on other teams, with the Texans and Cleveland Browns mentioned as likely landing spots for him.