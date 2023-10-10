Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury late in the team's 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network seems to indicate that he is unlikely to go in this week's game against the Chicago Bears.

“He is getting tests on his hamstring, he is getting a second opinion, he is getting a report,” Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. “Based on my understanding, it seems like a stretch that he'd be able to be on the field for the Vikings this week. That seems like, based on my knowledge, to be a long shot. It is unclear after that when we will see Justin Jefferson on the field. Still waiting for the report. Still trying to see what does the future hold for the Vikings superstar.”

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: As the #Vikings wait for the tests to come back for WR Justin Jefferson’s hamstring, caution for this coming week makes sense. pic.twitter.com/l8gsh6HBh7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell mentioned that they will be careful with Jefferson, and in a way be protecting him from himself. Jefferson was lobbying to come back into the game against the Chiefs, but Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings coaching staff played it safe and held him out of the game, even though it was close at the end.

The Vikings are 1-4 to start the season, and they will look to essentially keep their season alive with a win against the division rival Bears this week, who are also 1-4.

The Bears are not viewed as a strong roster, but they surprised by winning against the Washington Commanders last week.

It seems as if the Vikings will likely be without their star receiver this Sunday.