The Chicago Bears’ season is all but lost. Head coach Matt Eberflus was fired on Friday after a Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions.

Eberflus went 14-32 in his tenure with the Bears. Following the Week 13 loss, Eberflus faced criticism for his decisions late in the game against the Lions.

“By Friday morning, Eberflus was out — but not before the team decided to have him address the media over Zoom just after 9 a.m. Two hours later, he was gone. The Bears made it official by sharing statements from general manager Ryan Poles and president/CEO Kevin Warren.

A team source explained that McCaskey, Poles and Warren were still meeting during the scheduled news conference. At that point, no decision had been made about Eberflus’ future so there was no reason to delay the presser, which might have signaled something big was happening. By the time the decision to fire Eberflus was made, the news conference was over.”

The Bears had a chance to win against the Lions, but a late blunder cost the comeback. Caleb Williams was sacked with 36 seconds on the clock, and Chicago never took its last timeout, leaving a last-second heave to Rome Odunze with no success.

Bears’ playoff hopes are over

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is taking over operations for the Bears. Brown will have the opportunity to command the talented Chicago offense, and could make a case to earn a head coaching position.

How he handles his rookie quarterback in Williams will be paramount. He’s looked more efficient of late, and he has favorable matchups the rest of the way to bolster his stats.

As the Bears move forward with their long-term plans, they will also need to show the NFL community that there is something to monitor in the East.

They have the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions over the next three games.