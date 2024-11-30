Once it was official that the Chicago Bears fired Matt Eberflus, safety Jaquan Brisker went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to blast off a rather cryptic message about the former head coach. While he never openly explained the meaning behind his posts, the timing of everything made a bit too much sense to not be tied to Eberflus.

“God don't make mistakes,” Brisker posted on X within nearly 10 minutes of Eberflus being fired.

With a post as strongly worded as this one, Brisker doesn't leave much to the imagination on what he thought about his team firing Eberflus.

This wasn't the only post from Brisker, as he appeared to have made a post during Eberflus' Friday morning press conference, too. There wasn't much to this post, as it just included a singular crying laughing emoji.

However, given what was going on around Eberflus and the Bears, it's not hard to figure out what Brisker was referring to in his posts.

Jaquan Brisker shares relatable social media posts amid Bears' upsetting season

Coming into this season, the Bears were hyped up a bit more than they might've been ready for. With so many new additions to the team this season, the team has shown through 12 weeks that they're a season or so away from serious contention.

However, with Brisker missing extended time due to the third concussion of his NFL career, the safety has spent lots of time on social media, sharing posts that relate to plenty of Bears fans.

After sharing a few posts of positivity during the Bears' comeback attempt against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, Brisker broke down similarly to a fan after the clock hit zero.

“You can't make it up,” Brisker posted on X. Just minutes later, Brisker posted, “Dawg.. nun uhhh.” Similarly to most Bears fans at this moment, Brisker was simply in disbelief.

In the last post about the Thanksgiving disaster of a game, Brisker wrapped up his thoughts by posting, “Wake me up! Please.”

It's clear the Bears' safety thought he was in an Eberflus-induced fever dream. However, unfortunately for him and every other Bears fan, that was no dream.

Whatever it was about Brisker's relationship with his former head coach, it's apparent that he had some distaste towards Eberflus, and that was shown in his cryptic post once the Bears fired Eberflus on Friday.