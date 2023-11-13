The most notable names on the NFL Week 10 injury roundup include quarterbacks Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, and Baker Mayfield.

The NFL Week 10 schedule gave us plenty of thrills, but there were also several chills as prominent players left games or got banged up at some point on Sunday. Here is the NFL Week 10 injury roundup, which includes some big-name quarterbacks like the New Orleans Saints’ Derek Carr, Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield.

QB Derek Carr, Saints

Derek Carr left the Saints Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a concussion and a right shoulder injury. The good news is that the Saints are off for their bye week in Week 11.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning that Carr is “hopeful” to return to action in Week 12 against their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons.

QB Deshaun Watson, Browns

Deshaun Watson hurt his ankle right before halftime in the Browns’ Week 10 win over their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. He only missed one play while getting his ankle taped, but after the game, he wore a walking boot while exiting the building.

Watson told the media he’ll “be fine” for the team’s crucial game next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the QB made similar declarations ahead of Week 4 before missing all but 12 snaps of the next four games.

QB Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield banged his thumb on a helmet in the fourth quarter of his team’s win over the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. He finished the game, but Rapoport says the injury is “worth monitoring” as Mayfield is scheduled for tests on the thumb on Monday.

QB Taylor Heinicke, Falcons

Taylor Hienicke left the Falcons game in the fourth quarter, and Desmond Ridder came in and drove the offense down for a touchdown to take the lead late in the game before the team lost to the Arizona Cardinals. There is no update yet as to the severity of Hienicke’s injury, but head coach Arthur Smith was planning on evaluating the starting quarterback role during the team’s Week 11 bye anyway.

LB Kwon Alexander, Steelers

Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander, who stepped in for Cole Holcomb after he went out for the season with a knee injury, is now also out for the rest of 2023. Alexander suffered a torn Achilles, meaning Elandon Roberts is now the No. 1 ILB for the Steelers for the remainder of the season.

RB Alexander Mattison, Vikings

The Vikings lost leading rusher Alexander Mattison on Sunday to a concussion. As with all head injuries, there is no specific timetable for his return. Mattison will have to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol in order to play next Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.

Other notable names on the NFL Week 10 injury roundup

In addition to the players above, there were several other notable players who went out with injuries in Week 10 but don’t have any conclusive injury updates yet. These names include:

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), and Trenton Simpson (concussion), Cincinnati Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt (right finger), Browns CB Denzel Ward (neck) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf), Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Kwity Paye (hamstring), Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (concussion) Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (back), Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and Michael Thomas (knee), and New York Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion), CB Deonte Banks (ankle) and CB Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder).