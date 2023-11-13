Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield picked up a thumb injury in the team's 20-6 victory versus the Titans on Sunday

While most supporters of mediocre and subpar football teams divert their attention to the NBA or MLB hot stove talk, the lackluster NFC South is giving a few lucky fan bases new life heading into the final two months of the regular season. Though, there might be some cause for concern for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their quarterback incurred an injury on Sunday afternoon.

Baker Mayfield appeared to bang his thumb in Tampa's 20-6 home victory over the Tennessee Titans. He did not leave the game but his condition is “worth monitoring,” according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mayfield will undergo tests Monday to determine the seriousness of the injury.

There is obviously optimism, but the fact that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has missed the last four games with a dislocated thumb will keep Bucs fans on alert. The early indication, however, is that Mayfield's issue is not nearly as worrisome. And as it turns out, Mayfield's thumb was examined again on Monday morning, and it was determined that there were no issues that would prevent him from suiting up for Tampa Bay moving forward.

Via Adam Schefter:

“The Buccaneers’ training staff checked Baker Mayfield’s thumb this morning, there were no issues, he will not miss any practice time, and he is set to be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers, per source.”

The Titans kicked a field goal to gain an early advantage before Baker Mayfield led the offense to a comfortable second-half lead. He threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns (one interception), while also displaying excellent chemistry with wide receiver Mike Evans (six catches for 143 yards and a resilient TD). Despite some skepticism surrounding him, the former No. 1 overall pick has the Buccaneers (4-5) only a half-game out of first place.

The organization knows that its ceiling is limited this season, but the 2023-24 campaign is a pivotal one in determining Mayfield's NFL future. An unexpected divisional title would make him much harder to deny when he re-enters free agency this offseason.