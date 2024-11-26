We've got the NFL Week 13 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 8-5, with an overall record of 113-66 since Week 1. Can Madden 25 improve its record and accurately predict the outcomes of each game? Let's find out as we look at the NFL Week 13 Results according to Madden 25.

NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 0 10 3 0 13 DET 14 7 3 7 31

The Lions kicked off Turkey Day with a 31-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Thanks to a strong start and great defensive effort, Detroit maintains their grip of the No. 1 Seed in the NFC.

On the first drive, the Lions only needed 6 plays before Jahmyr Gibbs ended things with a 15 yard touchdown run. After forcing Caleb Willliams to throw an interception on the next drive, Jared Goff found Jameson Williams for a 19 yard touchdown pass. Chicago finally put some points on the board, scoring a field goal in the beginning of the second quarter.

But a few drives later, the Lions extended their lead again with another touchdown. A seven yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown put the Lions up 21-3. The Bears didn't score their first touchdown until after the two minute warning. A four yard TD pass to Cole Kmet saw the bears trailing 21-10 at half.

Chicago's offense struggled again to score points, putting up only three in the second half. With the exception of their field goal drive, Chicago never made it past the midfield in the second half. Detroit meanwhile, ran the ball a lot more. They managed to tack on another 10 points. The game was over after Gibbs scored another touchdown at around the seven minute mark.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 0 6 0 0 6 DAL 0 7 3 10 20

Tommy DeVito vs. Cooper Rush. What did you expect?

Jokes aside, this was a pretty slow game with very little happenings until the fourth quarter. The Giants actually lead at one point, 3-0. However, they soon lost their lead when CeeDee Lamb scored a 65 yard touchdown on the next drive. New York earned another field goal before the half, but that would end up being their last score.

In the second half, the Cowboys tacked on 13 unanswered points, taking a two score lead with just under five minutes left. Rico Dowdle's six yard touchdown run essentially ended this game.

Tommy DeVito completed 15 of 32 passes for 138 yards, one interception, and one fumble. He was sacked five times throughout the game and his longest pass was for 18 yards. Rush completed 17 of 29 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 7 7 7 7 28 GB 10 6 6 10 32

The final Thanksgiving game was perhaps the most entertaining, as both teams fought to the end. The Packers, however, got the last laugh as they won their third game in a row.

However, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Green Bay. Firstly, they missed an extra point attempt after Jayden Reed scored on a 26 yard touchdown reception. Then, they missed a two-point conversion attempt in the third quarter, only having a 1 point lead (22-21). Miami scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter (a 17 yard pass to Tyreek Hill) to retake the lead 28-22.

Green Bay buckled down in the final nine minutes. Love scored his third touchdown of the day after connecting with TE Tyler Kraft for a six yard pass. Then, the defense forced a fumble from De'Von Achane. Although the Packers only scored a field goal, the Dolphins had just 3:12 to score a touchdown.

After a rather quick three and out, Green Bay took the ball back, ran down the clock, and left Lambeau Field victorious. The Dolphins, meanwhile, drop to 5-7.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 0 0 7 8 15 KC 3 10 7 7 27

The Kansas City Chiefs remain the No. 1 team in the AFC after sweeping the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chief's defense shut the Raiders down, but their offense almost cost them the game. Despite gaining a 13-0 lead in the first half, the Chiefs almost found themselves losing to Aidan O'Connell a week after almost losing to Bryce Young.

In the second half, both teams traded touchdowns to make it 20-7. O'Connell scored his first touchdown of the day, a 13 yard pass to Jakobi Meyers. Kansas City responded with a touchdown drive of their own after Isaiah Pacheco ran it in for eight yards. However, the Chiefs' offense wouldn't score for the rest of the game.

The Raiders scored again later, a 2 yard touchdown run from Ameer Abdullah. They converted a two-point conversion to make it 20-15. Later in the fourth quarter, Mahomes threw an interception which was returned to the KC 49. Las Vegas managed to drive all the way to the 11 before Nick Bolton returned a fumble for a touchdown to help give KC some breathing room.

With the win, the Chiefs advance to 11-1 as they sweep Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAC 7 3 3 10 23 ATL 3 7 3 7 20

Perhaps the closest game this week was between the Falcons and the Chargers. No team ever took a two-score lead, or ever maintained a long lead in this game. However, the Chargers had just enough time in the end to score a game winning field goal and stay in playoff contention.

Ladd McConkey scored the first touchdown, a 16 yard reception to make it 7-3. But Atlanta scored their first touchdown soon after, with Kyle Pitts catching a five yard pass in the end zone on the first play of the second quarter. After a field goal drive from L.A. shortly after, the game remained scoreless until the second half.

Both teams exchanged two field goals in the third quarter, keeping things tied entering the fourth. But the Chargers soon took the lead with a touchdown after Herbert completed a touchdown pass to Will Dissly. But the Falcons responded to that drive with one of their own. Kirk Cousins tossed a 27 yard touchdown pass to Drake London to tie things back up.

But unfortunately for Atlanta, that touchdown gave L.A. just enough time to win this one on a field goal. With 3:47 left, the Chargers managed to drive down the field, waste some clock, and score the chip-shot, game-winning field goal. With the win, the Chargers rise to 8-4, while the Falcons lose third straight.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 10 7 7 7 31 CIN 7 10 10 3 30

The Bengals' defense crumbled in the final minutes, letting the Steelers earn a touchdown to win an extremely close game. Here's how it all happened.

Pittsburgh's offense scored a touchdown in every quarter, and they excelled in both the pass and run games. Russell Wilson scored three passing touchdowns, with George Pickens catching two of them. Cincinnati's offense also played well, but only scored three touchdowns in six red zone opportunities. On the other drives, they were forced to settle for a field goal.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were on fire. Burrow completed 27 of 34 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Chase caught nine of those passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. But even that wasn't enough to win.

The Bengals had no choice but to extend their lead with a field goal with 2:27 left in the game. With two timeouts, the Steelers still had plenty of time to make mafic happen. And they did. Wilson threw his second touchdown pass to Pickens for 13 yards with just 0:25 left. Needing a field goal, Joe Burrow threw three incomplete passes before a last-second Hail Mary attempt fell flat.

With the win, the Steelers advance to 9-3 while the Bengals drop to 4-8.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL AZ 7 0 7 0 14 MIN 3 7 0 6 16

The Vikings win a close one against the Arizona Cardinals to maintain their #2 spot in NFC North.

Arizona's offense played well on their first drive, with James Conner scoring a 16 yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0. However, they only found the end zone one more time in this game, which cost them dearly.

Minnesota, meanwhile, didn't fare much better. QB Sam Darnold completed just over 50% of his passes, and he threw two interceptions to one touchdown. Luckily for him, Arizona's offense missed a field goal on a drive after his first pick.

Down 14-10 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings scored a field goal with 11:13 left on the clock. Both teams punted back and forth until the Vikings had the ball with 4:43 left. The team managed to waste 3:10 of that before making the game-winning field goal. But with 1:33 left, the Cardinals had a chance to win things. Instead, Chad Ryland missed a 55 yard field goal as the Vikings earn their 10th win of the year.

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 6 10 3 7 26 NE 3 3 6 7 19

The Indianapolis Colts keep their season alive with a win over the New England Patriots. The defense bended multiple times, but didn't break as they held New England to under 20 points.

Johnathan Taylor earned the game ball after running 26 times for 188 yards. However, Indianapolis' offense was forced to score four field goals in this game, as they failed to finish drives. Much of the blame goes to Anthony Richardson, who only completed 11 of 20 passes in the win. Richardson did earn 60 yards on 10 carries, and never turned the ball over.

The Colts got off to a good start, with a 16-6 lead at half. However, two more NE field goals made it too close for comfort. The Colts managed to score another field goal before the third quarter expired.

In the final quarter, Drake Maye threw a costly pick in enemy territory, returned all the way to the NE 22. Five plays later, Taylor pounded it in for three yards as the Colts took a 26-12 lead. Maye tried to make up for it with his first touchdown, but the team didn't have enough time to come back.

With the win, the Colts rise to 6-7, while New England drops to 3-10.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 14 7 10 3 34 NYJ 0 7 0 10 17

The Seahawks obliterated the Jets 34-17 as they fight for first place in the NFC West. After taking a commanding 21-0 lead, the Seahawks never looked back as they made Aaron Rodgers look like a rookie.

Geno Smith was on fire, completing 19 of 25 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Kenneth Walker earned over 140 rushing yards, in large part due to a 53 yard run in the third quarter. Overall, the Seahawks were able to take a 31-7 lead by the start of the 4th quarter.

The Jets' offense managed some points in the fourth quarter, but it was all in garbage time. While Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, one of them happened with less than five minutes remaining. Breece Hall was also limited to just 13 carries for only 40 yards. With the win, the Seahawks extend their win streak to 3. The Jets drop to 3-9 as their season unofficially ends.

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 3 7 6 0 16 WAS 10 3 0 7 20

The Washington Commanders end a three-game losing streak by defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-16. A 4th quarter touchdown helped Washington keep their playoff hopes alive and avoid more disaster.

Things were pretty close in the first half, with a Tony Pollard touchdown tying the game 10-10. But before the half, Austin Seibert managed to convert a 48 yard field goal to make it 13-10.

In the second half, the Titans scored two field goals to take the lead. One of those field goals came a few plays after Jayden Daniels threw a pick in his own territory. Up 16-13, the Titans were looking like they were taking control of the game. However, Austin Ekeler saved the team after he took a carry for a 31 yard touchdown run. With a 20-16 lead, the Titans would need a touchdown to overcome Washington now.

The Titans shot themselves in the foot when they could've went for a field goal on 4th & inches at the WAS 29. Instead, Pollard was stuffed for a two-yard loss. The team eventually made it back to Washington territory, but with only 1:49 left. On 4th & 8, Levis threw an incomplete pass, causing the Titans to go home winless.

The Commanders stay alive by rising to 8-5 while Tennessee drops to 3-8.

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 7 7 7 0 21 JAX 3 0 7 3 13

The Texans sweep the Jaguars to maintain their lead in the AFC South. They also rebounded from a tough loss, though C.J. Stroud struggled throughout most of the second half.

In the first half, things went pretty well for Houston. They took a 14-3 lead in a half that saw Stroud and Joe Mixon score a touchdown. The defense also forced Trevor Lawrence to throw two picks in the first half, keeping Jacksonville's offense down.

However, the second half saw the tables turn as Stroud threw two interceptions in the final two quarters. The Jaguars responded to one of these with a three yard touchdown run from Tank Bigsby. However, Dameon Pierce scored a kick return touchdown to make it 21-10, effectively helping the Texans win.

After Stroud's second INT, the Jaguars only earned a field goal. But with 12:30 left, there was plenty of time to win. However, nobody would go on to score again as the Texans escape with victory. Their record rises to 8-5 as they stay on top of the AFC South.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL LAR 3 10 10 0 6 29 NO 3 3 7 10 0 23

The New Orleans Saints overcame a 10 point deficit in the fourth quarter… only to lose to the Rams in OT. Despite a strong second half performance, the Saints were unable to beat a Rams team that still wants to make the playoffs.

L.A. scored the first touchdown of the day, an 18 yard reception from Puka Nacua, to put the team up 13-3. The Saints tacked on a field goal before the half ended to make it 13-6. In the second quarter, they tied things up after Alvin Kamara ran 40 yards for a touchdown. But L.A.'s offense played well, adding 10 more points before the third quarter expired.

Down 23-13, the Saints needed to make some big plays. Derek Carr connected with Juwan Johnson for a 14 yard touchdown pass. Two drives later, they scored a field goal to tie things up 23-23. Then things went into OT.

But Overtime was short lived, as Rams' HB Kyren Williams took it to the house for a 27 yard touchdown to end things quickly. With the win, the Rams advance to 6-6 as the battle for the NFC West continues.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 7 3 10 7 27 CAR 7 0 0 7 14

The Buccaneers are catching back up in the NFC South race, despite ending a four-game losing streak last week. This time, they defeat a Panthers team that's actually been playing better with Bryce Young back under center. However, the Alabama alum wasn't great today, despite tossing two touchdown passes.

Baker Mayfield threw an interception on the team's first drive, and S Xavier Woods managed to return it to the TB 37. After a few plays, Young threw a five yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen.

But Tampa Bay didn't let the lead last long, as the Buccaneers scored on their next drive. HB Rachaad White caught a pass from Baker Mayfield and took it 11 yards into the end zone. No team found the end zone again for the rest of the half, though Tampa Bay Squeezed a field goal in before the clock hit zero.

In the second half, the Buccaneers offense finally woke up, scoring on back-to-back drives. Mayfield found Evans for a 31 yard touchdown pass, helping the Bucs take a 17-7 lead. That extended to 20-7 a few minutes later.

In the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers scored again, this time a six yard run from Bucky Irving. Tampa Bay's defense kept the Panthers offense down until the two minute warning. Young threw his second TD pass in garbage time, a 12 yard throw to Xavier Legette. With the win, the Buccaneers rise to 6-6, with their postseason hopes very much alive.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 7 14 7 7 35 BAL 14 7 10 7 38

The best simulation of the week occurred between the Eagles and the Ravens, where the latter won after a high-scoring affair.

The theme of the matchup was supposed to be between Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. Instead, it turned out Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson took the spotlight completely. Hurts and Jackson threw for a combined 669 yards and seven touchdowns in this game.

Things were tied at half, thanks to a last-second touchdown from Lamar Jackson to Zay Flowers. And in the second, both offenses continued to fire off. But a costly, uncharacteristic fumble from Saquon Barkley led to another Baltimore score. By the end of the third, The Ravens were barely leading 31-28.

In the fourth quarter, things started to slow down. That is, until Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a 55 yard touchdown pass. The Eagles maintained this 35-31 lead for most of the quarter. But with 1:57 left, Jackson threw it to former Eagle Nelson Agholor to put the Ravens back up 38-35.

On Philadelphia's last drive, Jalen Hurts completed a seven yard pass to Dallas Goedert… on 4th & 9. With that, the Ravens escaped with a close victory as they continue to chase the #1 spot in the AFC North. The Eagles remain #1 in the NFC East, but their chance to earn the No. 1 seed diminishes.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 7 7 3 7 24 BUF 10 7 14 3 34

We decided to start Brock Purdy despite his injury concerns, based on the optimism of 49ers' Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. However, that wasn't enough to defeat the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and the offense fired off an all cylinders as they try to snag the No. 1 spot from the Chiefs.

Allen completed 22 of 30 passes for 327 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. But that doesn't mean the Bills didn't utilize their run game. HB James Cook earned 15 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. Allen also ran seven times for 49 yards as San Francisco's defense had no answer for this Buffalo offense.

But the 49ers' offense played well too. They scored two touchdowns in the first half, keeping up with Buffalo's 17 points. One of those touchdowns came in the form of a 39 yard touchdown run from Christian McCaffrey. However, San Francisco wasn't able to keep up with Buffalo in the second half.

The Bills scored two unanswered touchdowns. First, Allen threw a nine yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir. On the next, James Cook ran it in for three yards, helping the Bills take a 31-14 lead.

The 49ers played catch up for the rest of the game, but failed to finish out drives that started well. On one drive, Purdy completed a 14 yard pass to Deebo Samuel, but two bad plays and a sack later, and the 49ers sent out the special teams unit to punt. While they still tacked on 10 points, it wasn't enough to come out on top.

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 7 0 3 0 10 DEN 0 7 7 3 17

This battle of two powerful defenses saw the Denver Broncos escape with a close victory. Rookie QB Bo Nix struggled, but played well enough to deliver his team another victory.

Denver's defense forced three turnover and earned four sacks. QB Jameis Winston threw two interceptions, while HB Nick Chubb fumbled. However, the Broncos only managed to score off one of these turnovers. Browns fans can thank DE Myles Garrett, who earned three sacks alone in the game. Because while Denver's defense was cooking, so was Cleveland's.

The Browns scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter, after a 50 yard return from Jerome Ford set the team up nicely in Pittsburgh territory. Jameis Winston found WR Jerry Jeudy just a few plays later on a 12 yard touchdown pass. However, Cleveland would never find the end zone for the rest of the game.

Denver scored two touchdowns on two back-to-back drives. The first came in the final minutes of the first half, when Bo Nix connected with Courtland Sutton for a two-yard touchdown pass. In the second half, HB Jahleel Mclaughlin pounded it in for one yard and Denver scored again after an 11 play drive. Both teams went on to exchange field goals, making it 17-10.

With 2:39 left, the Browns were at the DEN 9. On 4th & 2, Jameis Winston threw an incomplete pass to Nick Chubb, and the Broncos managed to take over. With the win, the Broncos' playoffs hopes continue to rise while Jameis Winston's stock drops in Cleveland.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 12 Results according to Madden 25. We look forward to seeing the real matchups this week. Lastly, we wish all our readers a Happy Thanksgiving!

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.