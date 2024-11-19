We've got the NFL Week 12 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks is winning this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 9-5, with an overall record of 105-61 since Week 1. It's been pretty accurate so far, but can it continue to do so as we head to the final stretch of the season? Let's find out as we look at the NFL Week 12 Results according to Madden 25.

NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 3 7 0 10 20 CLE 0 0 7 3 10

The Steelers extend their lead in the AFC North by defeating the Browns in Cleveland, 20-10. Pittsburgh's defense once again was the driving force behind this win. They held the Browns to zero points in the first half, allowing their offense time to build up a 10-0 lead. But Jameis Winston and the Browns' offense got their act together with a touchdown on their opening drive in the third quarter.

Although Pittsburgh never lost their lead, things got a bit too close when it was just 13-10 with 7:53 left. Fortunately for them, Najee Harris broke off for a 26 yard touchdown run late in the game to put the Steelers ahead 20-10. With the win, they advance to 9-2 while the Browns' season essentially ends.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 7 13 3 3 26 CHI 3 3 3 7 16

Despite a rough performance from Sam Darnold, the Vikings managed to defeat the Chicago Bears and keep their postseason hopes strong. Darnold threw two picks to just one touchdown and barely completed over 60% of his passes. Fortunately for them, Aaron Jones enjoyed a spectacular performance. He ran 21 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. One of those runs was a 58 yard run for a touchdown early in the second quarter to put the Vikings up 17-6.

Caleb Williams was finally able to score his first touchdown since October 13th, but it didn't come until the 5-minute mark in the fourth quarter. He found D.J. Moore for a 26 yard touchdown pass, but the Bears were still down 26-16. With the win, the Vikings rise up to 9-2 while Chicago loses their fifth straight game.

Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 14 10 7 7 38 IND 0 7 3 14 24

The Detroit Lions continue to win games convincingly after a 38-24 win against the Colts. Detroit took a 21-0 lead before the Colts even scored their first touchdown. And before Anthony Richardson scored his first touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Lions had already forced him to turn the ball over three times.

The Lions' success came from a strong rushing attack from Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The HB duo ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 30 combined carries. Montgomery led with 98 rushing yards, but Gibbs also had four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. And speaking of the passing game, Jared Goff completed 18 of 22 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Down 31-10 in the fourth quarter, the Colts attempted to come back by scoring two touchdowns in the last 10 minutes. One of those touchdowns was a 55 yard touchdown pass from Anthony Richardson to Josh Downs. However, the Lions scored a touchdown of their own, preventing any hope for a come back in Indy.

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 7 0 0 7 14 MIA 3 6 7 3 19

Despite a strong effort from New England's defense, their offense was unable to win in the end against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots started off strong, with Rhamondre Stevenson scoring a 15 yard touchdown run on the opening drive. But they would fail to score points again until the fourth quarter, when Drake Maye connected with Hunter Henry for a 4-yard score.

Miami, meanwhile, relied on Jason Sanders to finish drives for them. Although the Dolphins' run-game helped them march down field, something would prevent them from scoring a touchdown. Whether it was De'Von Achane's fumble near the goal line, or an incomplete pass on third down, the Dolphin's drives always started off on a good note but ended sour.

They didn't score their first touchdown until the third quarter. Tyreek Hill caught a pass and ran down the field 63 yards for the touchdown. But two drives later, early in the fourth quarter, Miami scored another field goal.

Down 19-7, the Patriots finally scored their second touchdown. And with 9:13 left, anything was possible. In fact, the defense gave New England three tries to go down the field and score. So what happened? They punted, threw an interception, and turned the ball over on downs, respectively.

The Dolphins now extend their win streak to three games while the Patriots drop to 3-9.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 7 3 14 0 24 NYG 0 3 0 0 3

The Buccaneers snap a four-game losing streak by defeating the Tommy Devito-led Giants after their bye week. Mike Evans returned from injury and scored a touchdown on the team's opening drive, a nine yard reception.

Things were pretty quiet until the third quarter, when Tampa Bay's offense exploded for two back-to-back drives. On the first, Rachaad White ran 22 yards before being stopped at the NYG 1. Bucky Irving finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. On the second drive, Baker Mayfield connected with Cade Otton for a 17 yard touchdown pass.

Tommy Devito played as expected, completing just 10 of 25 passes for 103 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Five of those passes went to HB Devin Singletary, while Malik Nabers caught no passes and only saw one target. With the loss, the Giants drop to 2-9.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 3 7 0 3 13 WAS 7 7 3 10 27

The Washington Commanders snap a two-game skid with a win over Cooper Rush and the Cowboys. Things were close early on, but Washington broke away in the fourth quarter thanks to a few key plays.

QB Jayden Daniels completed 19 of 27 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown. A big chunk of his yards can be credited to a 54 yard pass to Terry McLaurin which set the Commanders up at the Cowboys' 16 during the third quarter. The team only managed to score a field goal on that drive, but had a 17-10 lead heading into the fourth.

Cooper Rush (18 of 32, 224 yards, 2 INT) quickly led the Cowboys on a field goal drive that still had them down by more than three points. Washington took advantage of the situation and scored a touchdown (a 7 yard touchdown run from Austin Ekeler). Down 24-13, Rush threw his second interception, which was returned to the DAL 25. The Commanders chewed off some clock, scored a field goal, and kept the Cowboys scoreless for the rest of the game.

With the win, the Commanders go 8-4 in hopes of catching back up with the Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 7 6 3 7 23 CAR 0 7 0 7 14

The Chiefs rebound from their first loss of the season with a 23-14 victory over the Panthers. It wasn't the most convincing win, but it doesn't matter as the Chiefs remain 1st place in the AFC.

Kansas City got off to a 13-0 start before Carolina put some points on the board. With under two minutes left in the second quarter, Bryce Young connected with Xavier Legette for a 14 yard touchdown pass. But the Chiefs went on to score 10 unanswered points in the second half, taking a 23-7 lead with 10:09 left.

The Panthers couldn't find the end zone again until the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter. Bryce Young scored his second touchdown, a three yard pass to Jalen Coker.

Overall, Young played okay, but was pretty inaccurate for most of the game. In the end, he completed 17 of 38 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He committed no turnovers, but his inaccuracy cost the Panthers. Additionally, the run-game was absent, as Chuba Hubbard left with an injury. Backup HB Miles Sanders only ran 9 times for 15 yards.

In his first game back from injury, Chiefs' HB Isaiah Pacheco ran 15 times for 52 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't spectacular, but good enough for someone who came off IR.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 7 0 0 10 17 HOU 7 0 14 7 28

After a brutal first half, the Texans broke away in the second half to defeat the Tennessee Titans 28-17. Will Levis and C.J. Stroud threw two interceptions each in the first half, with Levis throwing another in the third quarter.

But the Texans' offense improved in the second half, scoring three touchdowns compared to one in the first. C.J. Stroud still ended up throwing three touchdown passes, each to a different receiver. His two touchdowns in the third quarter helped put the Texans up 21-7.

Houston put the final nail in the coffin after an 11 yard touchdown run from Joe Mixon made it 28-10. With only 4:53 left, Will Levis managed to drive down the field and score his only touchdown of the game. But this garbage time throw did nothing to help the Titans defeat their rival.

With the win, the Texans advance to 8-4. Tennessee drops to 2-9, as their playoff hopes dwindle away.

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 0 3 7 7 17 LV 6 0 3 3 12

Bo Nix fell back to planet Earth after an insane performance against the Falcons. Nevertheless, he and the Broncos defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-12. Down 6-3 at the half, the Broncos came back to win the game and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Raiders had plenty of opportunities to score a touchdown. However, they were ultimately forced to send the special teams out five times. K Daniel Carlson converted four of those FG attempts, but that one miss came back to bite them.

Denver's offense took advantage of the situation in the second half with two key touchdown drives. Javonte Williams kicked off the third quarter with a 5 yard touchdown run. Down 12-10, Denver took the lead again after Bo Nix connected with Courtland Sutton for a 13 yard touchdown pass.

With over seven minutes left, anything was possible. But in anti-climactic fashion, nothing did. The Raiders turned the ball over on downs twice as Denver claimed victory. Bo Nix ended the day completing 20 of 35 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 7 10 7 7 31 GB 7 7 3 7 24

Perhaps the most exciting matchup this week took place between San Fransisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. Needing a win after a close loss the 49ers' pulled no punches they dropped 31 points on the Packers' defense. Thanks to Christian McCaffrey and a key play from the defense, San Francisco rises up to second place in the NFC West.

Things were pretty close in the first half, but a 33 yard field goal from Jake Moody before the first half ended saw the 49ers take a 17-14 lead. But the Packers never let the 49ers take things too far, always remaining within one possession for the entire game. A 19 yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Tyler Kraft saw the Packers tie things up in the fourth quarter, 24-24.

With 8:31 left on the clock, San Francisco orchestrated a 12-play drive that ended with a 3 yard TD run from Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers also wasted over six minutes on the clock giving Green Bay a little over two minutes to tie it back up.

Love completed three consecutive complete passes, all 13 yards or more. But on the next play, he was picked off by Fred Warner, who took it to the GB 43. San Francisco managed to drive down to the GB 22, but at that point, they kneeled to end the game. With the win, they advance to 6-5. The Packers drop to 7-4, remaining third place in the NFC North.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL AZ 10 7 0 17 34 SEA 7 6 10 0 23

The Arizona Cardinals stay ahead in the NFC West Race after a 30-23 win against the Seahawks. Things were back in forth in the second half, but Arizona exploded in the fourth quarter and soar above the Seahawks.

Kyler Murray played extremely well. He Completed 22 of 31 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he ran seven times for 53 yards. He also completed a pass to eight different receivers as he spread the ball around well. Despite a rough third quarter, the Cardinals offense played well for most of the game.

Geno Smith completed 27 of 39 passes for 323 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He would play well on one drive, then completely bomb on the next. He could never seem to have successive scoring drives, except during the third quarter. Down 17-13, Seattle scored 10 unanswered points to take. 23-17 lead. But they failed to hold on to that league for long.

The Cardinals responded with two touchdown drives. James Conner took it to the house on both of those drives, with eight and 16 yard touchdown runs, respectively. They even tacked on another field goal to extend their lead 34-23. Up two scores, Arizona put all hopes of a Seahawks comeback away when Geno Smith threw his second pick with just 3:44 remaining.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 0 7 10 7 24 LAR 3 3 3 7 16

The Philadelphia Eagles extend their win streak to seven games after defeating the Rams 24-16. Like most of the season, the team struggled early on, but adjusted in the second half on offense. Up 7-3 in the half, the Eagles extended their lead after Jalen Hurts threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. The duo connected again for another touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 24-9.

Matt Stafford and the Rams offense failed to score their first touchdown until there was thirty two seconds left. Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for a seven yard score. Interestingly, the team opted not to go for two, and were down by eight. They missed the onside kick attempt, and the game was over.

Some interesting stats: DROY candidate Jared Verse earned 1.5 sacks, bringing his total to 6 on the season so far. We're not sure if the Rams will make the playoffs this year, but Verse gives this team hope for the future.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 12 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 10 7 14 7 38 LAC 7 10 3 7 27

The duel between the Ravens and Chargers started looking like it was going to be the best game of the week. Instead, the Ravens' offense left L.A. in the dirt in the third quarter, completely taking over the game.

Lamar Jackson ended up throwing three touchdown passes while running for another in the win. HB Derrick Henry also earned 144 yards on 17 carries, including a 57 yard run for a score. Tied 17-17 at half, the Ravens' offense exploded in the third quarter, scoring two back-to-back touchdowns. L.A. only mustered up a field goal, but they were down 31-20.

The Ravens extended their lead with another score in the fourth quarter, making it 38-20. But wit over ten minutes left, there was still a chance for the Chargers to come back. They did end up scoring a touchdown, but that drive costed them over four minutes. Down two scores with only six minutes left, the Chargers were unable to come back.

The Ravens rise to 8-4 while L.A. drops to 7-4.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 12 Results according to Madden 25. We wonder how it will perform as we near the end of the season.

