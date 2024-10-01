We've got the NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 9-7, with an overall record of 39-25 since Week 1. Can it keep its prediction record above .500 and predict more accurately? Let's find out as we look at the NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25.

NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 7 10 0 7 24 ATL 0 14 3 6 23

The Buccaneers win a close battle on the road against their divisional rival. Things started well when Baker Mayfield finished the team's first drive with a touchdown pass to Cade Otton. Atlanta's offense woke up in the second quarter, with two back-to-back touchdown drives. But the Buccaneers managed to maintain a 17-14 lead at half.

Unfortunately for Kirk Cousins and Co., the Falcons' offense struggled to reach the end zone in the second half. On three separate occasions, the team was forced to go for a field goal. While they took a 23-17 lead and scored 9 unanswered points, it was still just a one-possession game.

Tampa Bay found the end zone once again with 4:31 remaining. This time, Mayfield found Mike Evans for an 18-yard pass as they took a 24-23 lead. Needing just a field goal to win the game again, Atlanta ultimately failed to march down into FG range. The Buccaneers start the year 4-1 with a strong hold on the NFC South lead.

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYJ 7 7 7 0 21 MIN 3 0 7 6 16

Sam Darnold's low Madden 25 rating makes him look worse in the game than he does in real life. He ended up throwing only one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to New York. Meanwhile, the Jets played well enough on offense to get themselves back above .500.

New York's defense didn't allow a single touchdown until the second half. By the time they did, New York still had a 21-10 lead. Things got a little too close when Darnold found Justin Jefferson for a 59-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, making it 21-17. However, a missed two-point conversion attempt helped the Jets deliver the Vikings their first loss of the season.

Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CAR 7 0 7 0 14 CHI 0 10 0 0 10

A combined six turnovers between both teams made this one of the lower-scoring matchups of the day. Both Caleb Williams and Andy Dalton threw a pair of interceptions, with Williams fumbling the ball later in the fourth quarter. Neither QB threw for more than 175 yards nor did they complete even 63% of their passes.

The Panthers seemingly got off to a good start. On their first drive, they drove down to the Chicago 33 yard-line. But two penalties and a couple of bad plays saw them punt later. On their second drive, Chuba Hubbard ran for a 36-yard touchdown. So it seemed like Carolina was playing better.

That's when the turnovers started, and the Panthers gave the Bears the ball in their own territory on back-to-back drives. This ended up being the only two times Chicago scored the whole game.

Down 10-7, the Panthers did find the end zone once again in the third, and that was all she wrote. Both teams struggled offensively, but Carolina did just enough to win and somehow keep their season alive.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL BAL 14 0 7 7 6 34 CIN 0 7 7 14 0 28

Cincinnati's defense continues to struggle as the Bengals let Baltimore take a 14-0 lead to start the game. There was simply no answer for Lamar Jackson, who completed 25 of 29 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 7 times for 58 yards, with a game-long 17 yard rush in the third quarter.

However, Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense slowly started to pick things back up. Joe Burrow threw for over 350 yards in the loss, along with three touchdowns and one interception. The Bengals managed to overcome a 21-7 deficit and tie it 28-28 at the end. However, Baltimore received the ball in OT, and in just 7 plays, they found the end zone. This time, Derrick Henry ran it in for 5 yards.

With the loss, the Bengals are now 1-4 with playoff hopes slowly dissipating. The Ravens, meanwhile win three in a row as they look to bounce back from an 0-2 start.

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 7 7 14 7 35 HOU 3 14 7 6 30

Stefon Diggs played well against his former team, earning 6 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. However, the Texans ultimately ended up losing to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo's offense rebounded from a poor performance last week, with over 410 yards of offense. Allen completed 29 of 38 pass attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. James Cook also earned 77 rushing yards on 16 carries, as well as a touchdown in the second quarter.

Of course, Houston played well on offense, too. C.J. Stroud completed 67% of his passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. But a costly pick in the fourth quarter helped Buffalo extend their lead to 35-24. Although Stroud found Nico Collins in the end zone on the next drive, he threw an incomplete pass to Dalton Schultz, missing the two-point conversion.

Buffalo went on to win 35-30 as they bounce back from their first loss.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL IND 3 3 3 6 15 JAX 0 10 7 7 24

The Jaguars finally earn their first win of the season by defeating the Indianapolis Colts 24-15. Down 6-0 in the second quarter, Trevor Lawrence found his man, Christian Kirk, with a 42-yard touchdown pass. They also forced Johnathan Taylor to fumble the ball right before the end of the half, and snagged another score with a FG.

In the second half, Jacksonville took over. Travis Etienne scored on a 9-yard run, putting Jacksonville up 17-6. The Colts managed to respond with another FG and stay within one possession of the Colts.

However, things took a turn for the worse for Indianapolis, as Trevor Lawrence once again found Kirk in the end zone (this time for 11 yards). With a 24-9 lead, the Jaguars were poised to win. The Colts did manage to reach the end zone for the first time with just 1:13 remaining, but missed their two-point conversion attempt.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 0 6 3 3 12 NE 0 6 0 0 6

No touchdowns were scored in this game as Miami barely defeated the Patriots. The second quarter contained the most action, as we saw four of the six total scoring drives which took place during this game.

Tyler Huntley and Jacoby Brissett played as expected, with Brissett playing slightly better (14 of 28, 200 yards, 1 INT). What helped the Dolphins win was a consistent rushing attack. De'Von Achane ran 24 times for 105 yards as he helped the Dolphins reach FG range every time.

Other than that, not much to say here other than I'm glad it's not on Thursday Night.

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 3 3 0 14 20 WAS 7 3 3 3 16

The Browns manage to limit Rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who's been playing well so far. Daniels does finish the day with no turnovers, but he's sacked four times throughout the game. They also limited the run-game, with Brian Robinson Jr. only earning 48 yards on 13 carries.

Deshaun Watson still can't play the way he did in his golden years. He does find Jerry Jeudy for a nice 28-yard touchdown, but he also threw an ugly pick in the second quarter. Thankfully Cleveland's defense bailed Watson and the offense out this week. With the win, they go 2-3 with hopes of turnings an ugly start to the season around.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 3 7 7 3 20 DEN 0 0 3 7 10

Outside of the Panthers game, the Raiders defense has actually played pretty well this year. It was no different this weekend, as they managed to stymie Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense. Nix ended up only completing 59% of his passes for just 173 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He briefly left the game due to injury, and Zach Wilson actually scored while he was out.

However, the Broncos were, for the most part, unable to move past the Raiders' Defense. On the other side of the ball, the Broncos played better. But the two turnovers we mentioned earlier led to two Raiders' touchdowns. Other than that, the Broncos' Defense only allowed two field goals.

With the win, the Raiders find themselves above .500 for now.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL AZ 7 0 0 14 21 SF 7 21 7 7 42

Things started off even, as both teams scored on their first drive. But Arizona soon lost control of the game in the second quarter. The 49ers' proceeded to score 28 unanswered points between the second and third quarter to extend their lead to 35-7.

Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Jordan Mason all showed up. Purdy completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Samuel caught one, as he ended the day with 7 catches for 77 yards. Kittle caught another, as he finished the day with 5 grabs for 59 yards. Mason chugged along, adding 98 rushing yards on 20 attempts and a touchdown.

The Cardinals did score more points, but by that point the game was in garbage time. They start the year 1-4 while San Francisco goes above .500 (3-2).

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 7 0 7 10 24 LAR 7 7 0 0 14

The Rams played well in the first half, but couldn't mirror their performance in the 3rd and 4th quarter. At the half, they lead 14-7, and were set to receive the ball in the third quarter. However, a costly interception on their first second-half drive led to a Green Bay touchdown. The Packers went on to tack on another 10 unanswered points as they defeated the Rams 24-14.

Jayden Reed earned the game ball after he caught 8 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams had no answer for him, while Puka Nacua, their current top receiver, only earned 33 yards on six catches.

The Packers go 3-2 while L.A. dips down to 1-4.

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 7 0 3 7 17 SEA 10 3 7 10 30

Good news for Giants fans, your team scored a touchdown this week, and in the first quarter too! Bad news for Giants fans, the team still ended up losing to the Seahawks.

Geno Smith picked apart the Giants' defense, completing 23 of 31 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Kenneth Walker also put his abilities on full display, earning 107 yards on 17 carries. One of those runs included a 48 yard run that took them to the NYG 2.

Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense played well on their first drive. Devin Singletary started off with two runs of 11 and 14 yards, respectively. Then, Daniel Jones delivered it to Wan'Dale Robinson for a 29-yard pass. They capped off the drive with a 6-yard pass to Darius Slayton.

But they allowed 13 unanswered points as Seattle took a 20-7 lead before they scored again. The Seahawks' offense managed to tack on another 10 points in the fourth quarter as they maintained a two possession lead throughout the game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 7 7 3 10 27 PIT 0 3 7 3 13

Pittsburgh's hot 3-0 start is now a cold 0-2 streak after losing to the Colts, and now, the Cowboys. Both teams didn't play particularly well. Dak Prescott did throw two touchdowns, but only completed 60% of his passes and threw an interception. Justin Fields ran 11 times for 56 yards, but could only scrounge up 160 passing yards.

The real MVP of the game was CeeDee Lamb, who caught both of Prescott's touchdowns. He ended up catching 9 passes for 144 yards. And shoutout to Dallas' defense, who managed to play well without DeMarcus Lawrence. They still got 3 sacks on Justin Fields in what was a good defensive showing.

New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 5 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 7 7 0 3 17 KC 7 7 3 7 24

The Chiefs win once again by just one possession as they remain undefeated. Although the Saints kept it close in the first half, they struggled to mirror those results in the second half.

Patrick Mahomes completed 22 of 41 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw an interception that led to New Orleans' second touchdown. Meanwhile, HB Carson Steele fumbled twice, one of which was recovered by the Saints. Despite the turnovers, the Chiefs managed to win.

That's because of a strong defensive showing where they sacked Derek Carr three times. They also contained Alvin Kamara, who only earned 62 yards on 19 total touches (14 runs, 5 catches). Outside of a solid 18 yard run in the first quarter, Kamara was downright quiet the whole game. The Chiefs' defense earned six total tackles for a loss in this contest.

Overall, that includes the NFL Week 5 Results according to Madden 25. We hope you our simulation series so far. Here's to hoping for another exciting week in the NFL, as we slowly move towards the midseason mark.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.