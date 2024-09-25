We've got the NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 25 went 9-7 in its simulations, with an overall record of 30-18 since Week 1. Can it continue to accurately predict more matchups? Let's find out as we look at the NFL Week 4 Results according to Madden 25.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 7 14 14 0 35 NYG 3 3 0 0 6

The Cowboys needed a feel-good win after back-to-back losses, and they got one with a 35-6 victory over the Giants. Everything seemed to work for the ‘Boys on both sides of the ball as they earned their second win of the year.

CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Dak Prescott threw for 342 yards and no interceptions, while Ezekiel Elliott even found the end zone late in the third quarter. And on Defense, they forced Daniel Jones to throw an interception to Eric Kendricks, who returned it to the Giants' 14. Micah Parsons also earned a pair of sacks in what looked like a complete victory for the team.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 7 10 3 7 27 CAR 0 7 0 7 14

The Bengals finally earn their first win of the year as they defeat the Andy-Dalton-led Panthers. The defense played much better this week, only allowing two touchdowns, and even stopping a fourth down conversion early in the fourth quarter. Andy Dalton did complete 66% of his passes, but it's much better than the 91% they allowed against Jayden Daniels last week.

Joe Burrow was efficient, completing 21 of 29 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. He found Ja'Marr Chase for a 43-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to put the team up 27-7.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 3 0 7 7 17 ATL 7 6 3 6 22

Despite putting up big numbers in the first two weeks of the season, the Saints offense struggled once again, this time to their divisional rival. Once again they were limited to just 3 points in the first half, while Atlanta managed to score 13.

Falcons' Kicker Younghoe Koo, who missed an extra point in the second quarter, successfully converted three field goals in the second half to keep the Falcons ahead. At no point in this contest did the Saints ever take the lead. However, they still had a chance to win at the very end.

They forced Atlanta to go for 3 points on their last drive, letting the Falcons extend their lead 22-17. With 0:48 and two timeouts, the Saints had a chance to make something crazy happen. Instead, Jessie Bates III earned his second game-winning interception of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 10 7 3 0 20 HOU 0 3 7 14 24

The Houston Texans overcame a 17 point deficit to comeback and defeat the Jaguars in Week 4. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags seemed to resemble their 2022 season counterparts, as they actually played very well. Lawrence completed 8 consecutive passes before throwing his first incompletion. Meanwhile, HB Travis Etienne Jr. ran for a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

On their first drive of the third quarter, Jacksonville extended their lead, 20-3, after Cam Little converted a 49-yard field goal. But after that moment, the Texans flipped the script.

Houston proceeded to score three unanswered touchdowns, including one on the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. With only 1:16 remaining, C.J. Stroud found Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard touchdown pass. And on the Jaguars' next drive, Will Anderson Jr. sacked Lawrence, forced a fumble, and recovered it right after. With the win, the Texans ensure their rival remains winless for now.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 0 3 3 7 13 NYJ 7 7 7 3 24

Bo Nix finally threw his first touchdown pass, not that it matters, because the Jets ultimately defeated the Broncos 24-13. Nix also threw an interception in the second quarter which set the Jets up at the Broncos' 37. Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard just a few players later on an 11-yard touchdown pass. Denver didn't score their only touchdown of the game until there was less than 5 minutes on the clock. At that point, the Jets already had a 24-6 lead.

Aaron Rodgers ended up completing 71% of his passes as he threw for over 240 yards and two touchdowns in the win. With the win, the Jets extend their win streak to three games.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 7 0 7 7 21 GB 7 3 7 7 24

With some sources expecting Jordan Love to return this week, we decided to start him against the Vikings. The result was probably the best matchup of the whole week. Sam Darnold, who's been playing well, continued to shine with star receiver Justin Jefferson. However, he threw a crucial pick in the second quarter which would turn out to be the biggest play of the game.

Green Bay only managed to score a field goal on that drive, and Minnesota soon took a 14-10 lead to start the second half. Both teams scored again and the Packers found themselves down 21-17. But Jordan Love and the Packers drove down the field with 3:39 left. And with just 1:01 remaining, Love found Christian Watson for a 6-yard TD pass.

The Packers forced a quick four-and-out, and with that they forced Minnesota's first loss of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 0 7 7 3 17 IND 0 3 0 7 10

If you had told me that Justin Fields would lead the Steelers to a 4-0 start, I wouldn't have believed you. But alas, Madden 25 seems to believe that's the case, as Pittsburgh defeated Indianapolis 17-10. Thanks to a strong defensive effort from the Steelers' front seven, the Colts weren't able to do anything on offense.

Anthony Richardson threw two interceptions, and was sacked 6 times as the Colts' offense struggled. Johnathan Taylor was a no-show, only running 13 times for 39 yards.

Justin Fields didn't play perfectly, but he played well enough to keep the Steelers ahead. He found TE Pat Freiermuth for a 3-yard score in the second quarter. Then, Najee Harris found the end zone on the team's first drive in the second half. That turned out to be enough for Pittsburgh to earn the W.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 0 7 0 0 7 CHI 3 7 3 3 16

The Bears halted a two-game losing streak with a 16-7 victory over the Rams. Defense was the name of the game here, as only one offensive touchdown was scored. The other touchdown came in the form of a 54-yard pick six from Tyrique Stevenson. Caleb Williams was unable to find the end zone, but he lead the team on three different field goal drives.

It wasn't pretty, but Chicago got the job done. Meanwhile, Matt Stafford and the Rams' offense struggled. The offensive line allowed 4 sacks, Kyren Williams struggled on the run, and Puka Nacua saw four targets but no receptions. The Bears' defense did a tremendous job of earning the win here.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL PHI 0 7 7 7 0 21 TB 7 7 0 7 6 27

The Buccaneers rebounded from an ugly loss to Denver with an important win against Philadelphia. However, it was no easy battle, as you can see from the scoreboard above.

Despite missing WRs A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and Britain Covey, the Eagles' offense performed rather well in the loss. Saquon Barkley earned 143 rushing yards on 26 carries. Jalen Hurts did throw his fifth interception of the year, but he did complete 72% of his passes. Furthermore, he threw two touchdown passes, one of which went to rookie WR Johnny Wilson.

But Philly's defense, which played well against New Orleans last week, couldn't replicate their success here. Baker Mayfield completed 28 of 35 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. And although Rachaad White only earned 59 yards on 15 carries, most of his runs were 1st down conversions on 3rd & short situations.

White also scored the game winning touchdown on a 4-yard touchdown reception from Baker Mayfield. By beating the Lions and now the Eagles, the Buccaneers could be doing themselves big favors down the line. The NFC playoff picture could very well see Tampa Bay earn the top spot.

New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 0 0 3 7 10 SF 14 3 7 7 31

The San Fransisco 49ers earned a much needed victor after stomping the Patriots 31-10. They got off to a hot start, scoring 24 unanswered points before New England put their first points on the board. Much of the credit goes to Brock Purdy, who completed 23 of 27 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite missing Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk stepped forward and produced great numbers. Together, the receiving duo caught a combined 12 passes for 183 yards. However, Purdy also completed passes to five other receivers as he spread the ball around well.

New England, meanwhile, played poorly on all fronts. Jacoby Brissett completed an abysmal 14 of 31 passes for only 118 yards and an interception. RB Rhamondre Stevenson saw little action, due to the 49ers taking a big lead early on. The Patriots were forced to pass often, and because of that they were easy to predict.

With the win, the 49ers get their record back to .500 in hopes of catching up to the Seahawks.

Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 7 3 10 7 27 AZ 10 7 7 10 34

It was a shootout in Arizona, but the Cardinals ultimately ended up prevailing over the Commanders. Although Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense played well, their defense was unable to stop the Cardinals offense, specifically, Kyler Murray. Murray ended up completing 71% of his passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

James Conner also earned 90 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging over five yards per run. He scored the team's first and last touchdown, including an 8-yard reception with just 0:32 remaining. That touchdown put Arizona ahead 34-27, as they held on to the lead and defeated Washington.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 0 7 0 14 21 LAC 3 7 10 0 20

Just after his first loss with his new team, Jim Harbaugh lost once again, this time to their divisional rival. The Chargers' defense collapsed in the fourth quarter, allowing back-to-back touchdowns from Kansas City. But to be fair, a lot of the blame should go towards the offense.

Justin Herbert threw two costly interceptions in this game. Although the Chiefs produced nothing with the first, the second saw KC score a touchdown in the fourth quarter. At that point, the Chargers were only up 20-14.

Both teams punted back and forth for a bit, but on one drive, L.A. had the ball at the Chiefs' 44 yard line. Needing just a few yards to attempt a field goal, Herbert threw an incomplete pass and L.A. punted. Rashee Rice found the end zone on a 16-yard reception just 6 plays later. Chiefs start the year 4-0.

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 10 3 10 3 26 LV 0 7 7 3 17

Dustin Hopkins earns the game ball here because he completed 4 field goals (three of 45+ yards) and converted two extra points. That's 14 total points, which accounts for over 80% of points Las Vegas scored in the whole game.

But all jokes aside, Cleveland's offense did just enough to earn the win. They couldn't seem to score touchdowns, but they managed to move the ball down the field on several drives. This also helped the team waste the clock later on in the second half.

The Raiders did manage to take a 14-13 lead after Gardner Minshew found Jakobi Meyers for a 22 yard touchdown pass. But the Browns went on to score 10 unanswered points and never looked back as they go back to .500.

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 10 7 6 14 37 BAL 3 14 10 3 30

The Buffalo Bills remain undefeated after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 37-30. Down 27-23 at the end of the third quarter, the Bills flipped the script on the Ravens with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir. The Ravens managed to tie it up and make it 30-30 with 4:03 remaining.

Josh Allen and the Bills managed to make the most of this opportunity, driving down the field once again for another touchdown. This time, James Cook took it to the house on a 9 yard run with just 0:59 left. Needing a touchdown to tie it, Lamar Jackson threw an interception to Damar Hamlin just three plays into their final drive.

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 3 0 7 6 16 MIA 3 3 0 7 13

The Will Levis – Tyler Huntley Bowl was truly one to behold. Although we do not know who is starting under this weekend for Miami, we opted to go with Huntley since his rating was higher. Unfortunately, it did not help the Dolphins as they still played poorly on offense.

Will Levis did not play any better, throwing two interceptions to just one touchdown in his first win of the season. In reality, Nick Folk was the real champion for Tennessee today. He scored 10 of the team's 16 points, including three field goals. Tony Pollard also helped the Titans move the chains, as he ran for 92 yards on 19 carries.

The Dolphins continue to struggle without Tua, while the Titans continue to struggle WITH Will Levis. How ironic.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions – NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 14 0 7 14 35 DET 7 14 0 7 28

It seems like whenever these two teams play it's always a shootout. Since 2022, the Lions and Seahawks have played three times since 2022, scoring a combined 68 points or more in each contest. Things were no different here, as both teams dominated offensively.

However, Seattle earned the upper hand in the second half, outscoring the Lions 21-7. Although they kept it close with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams in the fourth quarter, Seattle responded with a touchdown drive of their own. There was no stopping the Hawks offense here as they cruise past Detroit to remain undefeated.

Overall, that concludes the NFL Week 4 Results According to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed the series so far. And whether or not these simulations prove to be accurate, we look forward to seeing some more football this weekend.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.