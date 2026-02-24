David Bailey walked into a Texas Tech football program never known for displaying a defensive identity. The former Stanford Cardinal leaves Lubbock producing the Big 12's best defense — and boosting his NFL Draft stock. Bailey now has the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine to turn toward.

Many league teams will grow enamored by his 14.5 sacks he delivered in 2025. Others will fawn over his twitchy speed off the edge — which he'll likely show scouts inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday. NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein likened the pass rusher's game to a slashing two-guard in basketball — emboldening how quick the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bailey really is.

The Red Raiders star, though, galvanized a team with no history of winning Big 12 titles. He turned a team known for its Air Raid offense into one of the nation's fiercest defenses. Bailey leaves the Red Raiders in a better spot on that side of the ball — showing he can change a unit's fortunes. That aspect only further increases his chances of landing in the first round.

But these three franchises can use him more.

Washington Commanders need pass rush jolt

The Commanders landed an aging Von Miller before the season and still delivered nine sacks. But again, we bring up the age — as Miller turns 37 next month and is a free agent.

It's worse outside of Miller, as no other Washington defender surpassed 5.5 sacks.

Bailey's cat-quick explosion should win over defensive minded head coach Dan Quinn. Bailey alone will instantly get rival quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Jaxson Dart and Dak Prescott taking the Commanders pass rush more seriously.

Maybe Bailey's arrival at No. 7 can convince Miller to give it one more year here to show the edge rusher the ropes. But regardless, Bailey reignites the rush if he lands in D.C.

Bailey can potentially replace All-Pro for Bengals

Trey Hendrickson holds the key here for what Cincinnati aims to do at edge rusher. Hendrickson and Bailey find themselves linked in a proposed Bengals-Commanders deal.

Multiple analysts don't believe the All-Pro will return…signaling the need for a new No. 1 rusher for “Who Dey.” Bailey falling to No. 10 rises as a massive gift for Cincy especially if Hendrickson walks.

The 10th pick could come down to Bailey or Ohio State safety standout Caleb Downs, though. The versatile defender from the Buckeyes could be too enticing to pass up if he's available at the Bengals' spot along with Bailey.

But if Downs gets plucked early and Bailey is lingering around No. 10, general manager Duke Tobin must intervene and snatch the Red Raider.

Bailey rises as Micah Parsons replacement in Dallas

Jerry Jones pulled off the most perplexing trade of last season by sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys failed to produce a nine-sack talent in the process.

The Parsons trade eventually costed Matt Eberflus his defensive coordinator job too. Now Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer must press reset on the defense.

Bailey in a Cowboys uniform reignites the QB attacking methods here. He'll even play for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who watched Nolan Smith and Josh Sweat dominate together while with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parker needs a younger, more athletic pass rush option to make this system tick. Jones must do right by finding Parsons' replacement at No. 12 — or become ridiculed again if he skips on Bailey.