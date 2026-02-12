The NFL Free Agency rush will set off one month from now. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings has risen as an early hot commodity before the market opens. The San Francisco 49ers are expressing a desire to keep him, though.

“We’ll work to accomplish that. We’ll see how it goes,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said to 49ers insider David Lombardi of the SF Standard back on Jan. 21.

This isn't going to be easy on the 49ers' end, though.

Jennings already earned a $2.4 million incentive early in January but can vie for more dollars this offseason. He'll garner lots of intrigued teams after scoring a career-best nine touchdowns.

The 28-year-old quietly rose as WR1 for Kyle Shanahan — especially amid Brandon Aiyuk's absence and Deebo Samuel's 2025 offseason trade. But expect these three franchises to lurk and attempt to lure Jennings in — including a surprise suitor we'll start with.

Jauan Jennings heads east to play for division winner

Suddenly the Carolina Panthers look more attractive after ending their playoff dry spell.

Bryce Young cemented his case as the franchise QB moving forward. The NFC South champs also watched Tetairoa McMillan become the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jennings, however, can push Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker as the WR2 here. Yet also add championship experience in Charlotte to boost Carolina's repeat chances atop the division.

Head coach Dave Canales has worked efficiently with big wideouts before and not just limited to “T-Mac.” Mike Evans thrived under Canales while with Tampa Bay. Jennings' arrival can show the NFL how serious Carolina is about contending down the road.

Jennings can become WR1 for Super Bowl winning coordinator

This also means potentially aligning himself with a recent NFC West rival. Albeit one who owns a Super Bowl ring…from Sunday.

Klint Kubiak has a WR room to address for the Las Vegas Raiders. Kubiak will need to lean into GM John Spytek hard to hand him new WRs through free agency and the draft.

Kubiak knows Jennings well already — serving as 49ers passing game coordinator in 2023 during their NFC title run. The veteran easily becomes the top wideout if brought over.

But Jennings can form a deadly WR/TE combination with Brock Bowers like he did with George Kittle.

AFC contender can lure Jennings in

It's not the New England Patriots either after showing how deep they were at WR this season.

Jennings can land with a past Most Valuable Player in Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills feature solid options out wide in Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. But they're not spectacular especially with none surpassing 720 receiving yards last season.

The 6-foot-3 target adds a needed possession and red zone weapon for Allen. New Bills head coach Joe Brady should welcome a third down option and one who can score inside the opposing 20-yard line. Brady likely will reevaluate his WR room.

Jennings may not be the splashiest free agent addition a la Von Miller and Stefon Diggs in past offseason periods. But he adds a needed presence for Allen and company.