Barring an 11th-hour trade, Kyler Murray will be allowed to pick his next destination in free agency after being informed by the Arizona Cardinals of his release at the top of the 2026 NFL league year.

But what does Murray's impending free agent market look like after falling out in a major way with the Cardinals? Well, Adam Schefter broke it down on the NFL Network, noting that the 28-year-old instantly becomes the top option on the open market.

“He becomes one of the top quarterbacks available in the free agent market, and there will be interest in him. He comes with an inexpensive price tag. The Arizona Cardinals already are paying him $36.8 million in guaranteed money for this year,” Schefter noted.

“So Kyler Murray now can sit back and cherry-pick the option and organization that he wants. He can take less money to play in a place where he thinks he can help grow his career, rehab his image, do the types of things that we've seen other quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Daniel Jones do in recent years. This is a former number one overall pick.

“He is talented, and he'll be looking to find the right place once he is released when the new league year begins next Wednesday, 4 p.m. Eastern. He cannot do a deal before then, but once the new league year starts, Kyler Murray officially is on the clock. Yeah, a reminder that date, March 11th, is when he can officially leave as well.”

While there aren't too many quarterback openings on the open market, with less than a quarter of the NFL looking for a new starting signal caller, there are multiple teams that will give Murray a call in order to lock up their new top arm before the 2026 NFL Draft. After watching players like Mayfield and Darnold become certified long-term starters as re-tread options over the past few years, who knows? Maybe with the right offensive mind, Murray could become the next member of that exclusive fraternity.