The San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, 41-6. It was truly remarkable that the 49ers got as far as they did, considering all of the injuries they sustained during the 2025 season.

One of the injuries belonged to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who was banged up before the season even began. But upon his return, he played very well as the team's leading wideout.

Yet, as of March 2026, Jennings is slated to be an unrestricted free agent. He'll be free to sign with any team.

On Wednesday, the 49ers' President of Football Operations and General Manager, John Lynch, provided insight into potentially re-signing Jennings.

“He plays the game the right way. We’d love to have him back,” Lynch said, per 49ers reporter David Lombardi.

“We’ll work to accomplish that. We’ll see how it goes.”

That certainly does not sound overly optimistic. San Fran is already expected to move on from fellow wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this offseason. Jennings, who will turn 29 this offseason, is likely looking at the last big payday during his career. He finished second on the team behind Christian McCaffrey with 643 receiving yards. He also led the team with nine touchdown receptions.

Spotrac lists his valuation at around $22 million per year. That would be a lot of money for the 49ers, who have large sums of money tied up elsewhere already.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed WR Ricky Pearsall's situation. Pearsall, who was primed for a breakout season before also getting hurt, appears likely to begin the season as the top dog on the outside.

“He was leading the league in a lot of categories before he got hurt. Then he landed on his knee in the wrong way,” said the 49ers' coach.

With George Kittle also on the shelf with the Achilles injury, San Fran's offense may look very different in 2026.