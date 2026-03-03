Kyler Murray played for two different Arizona Cardinals head coaches across seven seasons. But he won't suit up for Mike LaFleur, as the Cardinals plan to release him. Murray now gets an early jump at searching for his next home ahead of NFL Free Agency.

Will the top overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft command a high market, though? And will he draw lots of intrigue?

Murray delivered mixed results in the desert. He earned consecutive Pro Bowl nods in 2020 and 2021 under then head coach Kliff Kingsbury. But Murray struggled with staying healthy after his '21 campaign, which also was his only postseason appearance.

Murray never finished a complete season in three of the last four campaigns. He even got bottled to just five starts last season while dealing with a foot sprain that struggled to heal.

But count on Murray having multiple suitors as the official top free agent QB available. These three QB needy franchises rise as the best fit.

Kyler Murray to New York Jets

Yes the Jets handed the offensive keys to a near similar QB in Justin Fields. And the results became disastrous.

But New York and head coach Aaron Glenn are in desperate need of a QB upgrade. Signing Murray prevents the Jets from turning to the draft for their next signal-caller.

Murray does hand NYJ a past playoff QB here (despite Murray's 0-1 record there). He'd likely welcome throwing the ball to past 100-catch wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

But here's the first dilemma facing Murray here: Frank Reich as offensive coordinator. Reich flopped with a similar QB in Bryce Young which costed the head coach his Carolina Panthers job. Maybe Reich learned valuable lessons from that Panthers experience and can boost Murray here.

Murray to Miami Dolphins

Dolphin fans likely won't get too excited about Murray arriving here. But Miami is likely to save lots of money by allowing Tua Tagovailoa to walk.

Miami can aim to hand Murray a “prove it” deal to help with the team's salary cap. The Dolphins also gain an RPO option behind center here too.

Bobby Slowik in place as OC is one more selling point. Slowik helped oversee C.J. Stroud's breakout rookie season with the Houston Texans. He was also with the team as senior passing game coordinator.

Miami looks like a spot where Murray can reignite his career.

Murray to Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy can't seem to stay healthy. Then Minnesota watched 2024 starter Sam Darnold lead the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl win in February.

Murray to Minnesota feels like a no brainer here — even if McCarthy is in the same QB room.

Competition gets created behind center and, head coach Kevin O'Connell can have a similar '24 scenario here: Having a past first rounder to lean into in case McCarthy goes down.

Yet this is more than just McCarthy as to why Minnesota is a fit. Murray will be drawn to seeing Justin Jefferson in this offense. O'Connell can even add new wrinkles with Murray's mobility to keep defenses on their heels. Minnesota is already trending as the favorite here.