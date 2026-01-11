The Chicago Bears didn’t just beat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night; they exorcised a generation of demons in one explosive quarter. Trailing by 18 points at halftime and down 27-16 late in the fourth, Caleb Williams orchestrated a masterpiece, capping a frantic comeback with a 25-yard touchdown strike to DJ Moore to secure a stunning 31-27 Wild Card victory at Soldier Field.

For three quarters, it looked like the same old story for Chicago. Jordan Love and the Packers built a commanding 21-3 halftime lead, silencing the lakefront crowd. But the fourth quarter belonged to the rookie signal-caller. Williams, who finished with 361 passing yards, ignited the offense with a 25-point barrage in the final 15 minutes.

THE BEARS LEAD! DJ Moore with a WIDE OPEN catch for the 25-yard TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/aetcuGiHad — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2026

The turning point came when the Bears, desperate for momentum, faced a critical fourth down. Williams stepped up and delivered a 27-yard strike to Rome Odunze, keeping the drive and the season alive. That conversion set the stage for the fireworks. Williams found Olamide Zaccheaus for an 8-yard touchdown, his first postseason scoring toss, and D'Andre Swift added a 5-yard rushing score to chip away at the lead.