The Chicago Bears didn’t just beat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night; they exorcised a generation of demons in one explosive quarter. Trailing by 18 points at halftime and down 27-16 late in the fourth, Caleb Williams orchestrated a masterpiece, capping a frantic comeback with a 25-yard touchdown strike to DJ Moore to secure a stunning 31-27 Wild Card victory at Soldier Field.
For three quarters, it looked like the same old story for Chicago. Jordan Love and the Packers built a commanding 21-3 halftime lead, silencing the lakefront crowd. But the fourth quarter belonged to the rookie signal-caller. Williams, who finished with 361 passing yards, ignited the offense with a 25-point barrage in the final 15 minutes.
THE BEARS LEAD!
DJ Moore with a WIDE OPEN catch for the 25-yard TD 😤
The turning point came when the Bears, desperate for momentum, faced a critical fourth down. Williams stepped up and delivered a 27-yard strike to Rome Odunze, keeping the drive and the season alive. That conversion set the stage for the fireworks. Williams found Olamide Zaccheaus for an 8-yard touchdown, his first postseason scoring toss, and D'Andre Swift added a 5-yard rushing score to chip away at the lead.
But the dagger came with just 1:43 remaining. Trailing by three, Williams dropped back and spotted Moore streaking wide open down the sideline. The 25-yard connection gave the Bears their first lead of the night, sending Soldier Field into pandemonium.
While Love threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns, including scores to Romeo Doubs and rookie Matthew Golden, the Packers crumbled under the pressure of Chicago’s fourth-quarter surge.
This was a statement win for Williams and co. The Bears are moving on to the Divisional Round, and they’re doing it behind a quarterback who never flinched when the lights got bright.