The Arizona Cardinals have some difficult decisions to make this offseason. Arizona looks poised to move on from Kyler Murray and could be on the hunt for a new quarterback. One possibility is finding their new franchise savior in the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Jordan Reid included a bombshell trade in his latest 2026 NFL mock draft. Reid mocked the Cardinals trading back into the first round after selecting edge rusher David Bailey with the third overall pick.

“For the second straight draft, the Texans would trade out of the back end of the first round, receiving the Cardinals' second- (No. 34) and fourth-round picks while sending Arizona their first-round pick (No. 28),” Reid wrote. “Could the Cardinals use this spot to get their next franchise quarterback?”

The Cardinals then use that pick on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

“With Kyler Murray's time in Arizona seemingly numbered, the Cardinals have a lot of quarterback questions. So I have them trading back into the bottom of the first round to acquire their QB of the future,” Reid added. “Simpson is a perfect fit in new coach Mike LaFleur's offense. Simpson operates well off play-action but makes his best throws in the short and intermediate areas. His lack of starting experience (15 starts) makes him a bit of a risk here, but Arizona still has veteran Jacoby Brissett for another year to serve as a bridge until Simpson is ready to be the QB1.”

Article Continues Below

In this scenario, Reid suggests the Cardinals hold onto veteran Jacoby Brissett as a bridge starter. Arizona could also add a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo, who already has experience with LaFleur from their time together in Los Angeles.

Either way, trading up for Simpson would be a big move for the Cardinals.

Simpson played well during his lone season starting for the Crimson Tide. He logged 3,567 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and only five interceptions in 2025.

Cardinals fans should watch what their team does during NFL free agency this month. Arizona's decisions should reveal how the team plans to attack the quarterback position this offseason.