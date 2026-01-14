The Arizona Cardinals are one of nine NFL teams with a head coach vacancy. After compiling a 15-36 record in three seasons, Jonathan Gannon was fired from the post. But his failures have not scared the Cardinals away from a defensive mind. After a scintillating performance on Monday. Arizona is interviewing Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

“The Cardinals have requested to interview Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke, per source. Burke, the play caller for the league’s stingiest defense, previously coached Arizona’s defensive line in 2022,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday.

The Texans have made the Divisional Round in three consecutive seasons on the back of their defense. In 2025, it was Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter combining for 27 sacks off the edge that set the tone. From there, the secondary led by Derek Stingley Jr locked down defenders, leading to a 12-win season.

On Monday, the Texans' defense dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 30-6 win. Sheldon Rankins ran in a fumble recovery before Calen Bullock took an interception to the house in the fourth quarter. While the offense struggled with turnovers of its own, Burke's defense helped secure the win in the Wild Card matchup.

The Cardinals also have to fill their quarterback position this offseason, with Kyler Murray's run likely coming to an end. Would that put them in a position to hire an offensive coordinator with a system and signal caller in mind? Or would they stick with the defensive side of the ball, giving Burke his first chance at running the operation?

The Cardinals have not won a playoff game since 2015, so whatever they try must push them in the right direction. If Burke can recreate the defensive magic he did in Houston, he could help Arizona become a spunky team in the NFC. But is that guaranteed to carry over?