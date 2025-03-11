The Arizona Cardinals and wide receiver Zay Jones have agreed on a deal that will bring the veteran back for another season. Jones will return to the Cardinals on a one-year deal that is worth $4.4 million. Jones has been with the Cardinals for just one season as he was previously with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there was a chance that he would be on the move again this offseason. That will not be the case.

“Sources: The #Cardinals are re-signing WR Zay Jones to a 1-year, $4.4M deal,” Jordan Schultz said in a post.

Zay Jones played his college football at East Carolina, and he was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 37th overall pick in the 2017 draft. The former Pirate has now been in the NFL for eight seasons, and he has spent time with four different teams.

Jones played for the Bills during the first three years of his career before joining the Las Vegas Raiders. He was also with the Raiders for three years before spending two seasons with the Jaguars. Jones' first season with the Cardinals was last year, and he is now coming back at least one more.

We have never seen anything crazy special from Jones since his NFL career began, but he has always been a reliable target. He had a nice breakout season during his second year in the league as he racked up seven touchdowns, which is still his career-best. In 2022, Jones finished with a career-best in yards as he had 823.

The Cardinals have been busy the past couple of days as they realize that this is an important offseason for the organization. Arizona has made some big moves bringing players in from other teams, and they are also getting deals done with the guys that they want to keep around.

Zay Jones isn't going to be the team's leading receiver or anything like that, but he is a reliable player that has a lot of experience. The Cardinals have some young talent at the position, like Marvin Harrison Jr., who can learn and develop under Jones, and that will be important for this offense.

The Cardinals still have some work to do to get this roster to where it needs to be ahead of the season, but they have made some good progress this week. Arizona has struggled during the past couple of seasons, but they have some intriguing pieces that might be able to lead them to some more success down the road.