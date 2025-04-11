Calais Campbell will return to the Arizona Cardinals for his 18th season in the NFL after he signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the team this offseason. Campbell spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cardinals before leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2017.

As he enters his age-39 season, Campbell is excited to be back with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2008 draft.

“It means a lot, you know. Bringing back a lot of memories, that's for sure… Even just walking through the building, so many memories poured out of me. This is where I got my start, this is the team that believed in me and gave me the opportunity to live out my dream and, here we are all these years later and they believe in me, still giving me the opportunity about my dream,” Campbell said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com.

“I'm one of those guys that love this game so much, I kind of have to wake up and pinch myself like, is this real? You know, I still get to play football. But I feel like I'm still good at it, still dominant, and I feel I could really help this team. A lot of talent all over the place. and I feel like the value I could bring is gonna make a big difference, at least I hope so. So, I'll roll up my sleeves and get my hands dirty and do the best I can,” Campbell added.

Can Calais Campbell and the Cardinals compete in 2025?

The veteran defensive tackle spent last season with the Miami Dolphins. He played all 17 games and recorded 52 total tackles with five sacks, one forced fumble and five passes defended. He was clearly held in high regard by Miami as Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel wouldn’t allow Campbell to be traded.

The Cardinals were competitive last season but ultimately finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the third straight year. Arizona has made the postseason once in the last nine years. The team last reached the Super Bowl in Campbell’s rookie campaign, losing 27-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Campbell is hopeful the Cardinals can return to their glory days now that he’s back in town. Arizona had a solid offseason, landing former Philadelphia Eagles’ edge rusher Josh Sweat on a four-year, $76.4 million deal. The team also added defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and extended linebacker Baron Browning. On offense, the Cardinals secured standout tight end Trey McBride with a $76 million extension.