After playing for the Miami Dolphins last season, veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell is not calling it a career just yet after he officially signed a new contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. Campbell returns to the team he began his career with for his 18th season.

The 38-year-old defensive lineman joins the Cardinals on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. After playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Dolphins in previous years, Calais Campbell heads back to Arizona to play for the Cardinals for the first time since the 2016 season.

The one-year contract Calais Campbell signed is a $5.5 million deal, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Campell has an opportunity to make up to $7.5 million with incentives.

Although Campbell is entering his 18th season in the NFL his level of play has not altered. During his one-year stint with the Dolphins, the six-time Pro Bowler recorded 52 combined tackles (35 solo), five sacks, and a forced fumble.

The Cardinals hope to get that kind of production out of the wily veteran in the 2025 season to provide a boost to the defensive line. As a team, Arizona had the No. 21 ranked defensive, allowing an average of 342.5 yards of total offense per game. The team was in the middle of the pack in terms of sacking the opposing quarterback, finishing with campaign with 41 total sacks.

Bringing in Calais Campbell not only provides consistency at the defensive line but his experience makes him vital for any young edge rushers on the roster. The Cardinals will pair Campbell with Dalvin Tomlinson who they signed in free agency.