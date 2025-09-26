Marvin Harrison Jr. got a lot of criticism for a mistake he committed during the first half of the Arizona Cardinals' matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

The play took place midway through the second quarter. Harrison tried to catch a pass from quarterback Kyler Murray but dropped it as the Seahawks' defense made the interception.

The struggles of Marvin Harrison Jr. continue to cost the #Cardinals …pic.twitter.com/tsaeeFapmp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans came in droves to call out Harrison, noting his drops and struggles to fit in the Cardinals' offense. Here are some of their reactions.

“Baby steps. He finally ran a route right, next step is actually catching it,” one fan said.

“He may just need a change of scenery this may not be the right place for him, it just isn't working out,” another stated.

“Can't believe how much he's struggled in the league. He looked so good in school. Glad the cardinals didn't take leek though that's for sure. I think Marvin Harrison will eventually get it together though,” one commented.

“You can see it. He don’t love the game. He’s just there because he can be. Stop the route on the 1st int…dropped the ball for the 2nd smh,” one replied.

“I mean a lot of people crowned him the next great receiver before he ever played an NFL snap. On top of that pressure, he’s not performing… he needs to go to the bench for a week or two. Get his head right,” a fan said.

Article Continues Below

How Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals played 1st half vs Seahawks

The mistakes keep piling on Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Cardinals as they trail 14-3 to the Seahawks at halftime.

Arizona has struggled to create any rhythm throughout the first 30 minutes, only getting a field goal in the first quarter. However, Seattle has reached the end zone twice to take control going into the second half.

Kyler Murray has had trouble taking on the Seahawks' defense. He's only completed 12 passes out of 19 attempts for 67 yards and two interceptions while making two rushes for seven yards.

Trey Benson and Trey McBride have been the lone bright spots. Benson has four carries for 23 yards with his longest being for 12 yards. McBride has shined in the receiving unit with five receptions for 39 yards.

After this contest, the Cardinals will remain at home for their next matchup. They host the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET.