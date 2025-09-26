The Arizona Cardinals entered their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a lot to address. First of all, the connection between Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. has been off so far this season. Murray tried to feature his top wideout early, but Seahawks safety Coby Bryant picked him off in the first quarter. Luckily for Arizona, Seattle did not keep the ball.

Bryant took advantage of an overthrown pass by Murray down the middle of the field. While returning the interception, he ran into one of his teammates, fumbling the ball. Cardinals running back Trey Benson fell on the loose ball, saving the possession.

The Seahawks pick off Kyler Murray but fumble on the return and GIVE THE BALL BACK… WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! 🤯pic.twitter.com/tGtjg5Ensf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Arizona took advantage of its good luck, kicking a field goal on the ensuing possession. However, Seattle drove down the field and scored the first touchdown of the game, ending the first quarter up 7-3. Regardless of the score, things could have been much worse for a Cardinals team hoping to get back on track against a divisional foe.

Harrison Jr. had some crucial drops against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 that cost his team a win on the road. The receiver directed the blame at himself, but Murray proved on Thursday night that he has some problems to fix as well. Arizona has a chance to make things interesting in the NFC West this season among playoff hopefuls like Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals' offense has been good, even with a poor start from Harrison Jr. dragging them down. However, James Conner's season is over thanks to an ACL injury, leaving Arizona without a veteran running back. Benson has already made his presence felt as the backup. However, the Cardinals need more from Murray to make up for their loss.

Murray's interception will count in the game's box score, even if Arizona got the ball back on the same play. The Cardinals hope that their good fortune can help them escape Week 4 with a big win.