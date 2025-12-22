The snap is an underrated part of football. It looks easy in theory: the center either hands the ball off to the quarterback or throws it to him between his legs to start the play. However, there's a lot more nuance to taking the snap. Quarterbacks often have a specific way of wanting the ball given to them to make their processing easier. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett explained this in a rather interesting way.

The Cardinals have a new center snapping the ball to Brissett. Naturally, one of the questions was about how the quarterback was adjusting to the new player on the offensive line. Brissett's answer was straight to the point yet hilarious, as the quarterback went in-depth on how a ball is snapped under center.

“Trying to feel his butt, really that's all it is,” Brissett said. “Trying to make sure I got the right amount of pressure on the snaps. Tell him, hey, this is where I'm at. We do this at practice though, so I've gotten snaps with him before a game. But obviously, in the midst of a game, it's a little different. But I'm just telling him, hey, this is where I'm gonna be at. This is where my hand's gonna be, and that was pretty much it.”

Article Continues Below

Taking a snap under center is trickier than it sounds. Since the center is focused on the defensive line, he has to deliver the ball to the quarterback without looking down. That's why quarterbacks usually put their hand somewhere on the center's butock to tell the center where to place the ball, as the Cardinals QB mentioned. That being said, different quarterbacks have different under center hand placements, which takes some time getting used to.

Brissett has taken good advantage of the void filled by the injured and struggling Kyler Murray. While the wins haven't come for the Cardinals, Brissett has done well as a game manager for this young squad.