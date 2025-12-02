Marvin Harrison Jr. expressed shock when he found out the news regarding the Arizona Cardinals' playoff chances for the 2025 NFL season.

Harrison is progressing through the second season of his career. He had injuries this year as he missed some games as a result. The young receiver was coming out of surgery as he returned to the offensive rotation in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arizona needed a win over Tampa Bay to stay alive in playoff contention. With every other team in their division firmly in the playoff picture, winning was they needed to do to still have something to play for this season. However, their efforts weren't enough as they lost 20-17 to the Buccaneers.

Harrison reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Cameron Cox. He was decent in his return from injury, making six catches for 69 yards. However, when a reporter asked about the Cardinals being no longer eligible for the playoffs this season, the receiver had visible shock on his face.

Marvin Harrison Jr. learns postgame the #AZCardinals have been eliminated from the playoff contention. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/PezJVMsEJx — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) November 30, 2025

What lies ahead for Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

Article Continues Below

It was quite the reaction for Marvin Harrison Jr. to have about the news. Even though the Cardinals had a poor record, it's clear that the receiver believed they still had a shot at making a run before the critical loss.

It has been a brutal campaign for the team, losing most of their games after starting 2-0. Harrison was inconsistent to start the year before developing solid chemistry with Jacoby Brissett. This season, Harrison recorded 40 catches for 594 yards and four touchdowns.

Arizona has a 3-9 record on the season, being at the bottom of the NFC standings. They trail the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 13th place. They are above the Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints while trailing the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons.

The Cardinals will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Rams on Dec. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET.