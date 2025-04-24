The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here! The Round 1 festivities kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Green Bay, Wisconsin, and ClutchPoints has you covered with live NFL draft grades for all 32 selections. Check back after every pick to see how your team and all the league teams picked their newest potential stars.

Check back right here after each pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft for live grades!

2025 NFL Draft live first-round grades

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49er

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Miami Dolphins

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles