After years of becoming a meme amongst fantasy football fans, Kyle Pitts finally had the breakout season fans had been hoping for. Drafted fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, expectations were sky-high for Pitts coming into the league. He was billed as the next great tight end, with superior athleticism compared to his position. However, the tight end never became the consistent threat on offense that was expected of him after his stellar rookie season.

Coming into the 2025 season, the bar was relatively lower for Pitts. He nearly hit the 1,000-yard mark once again, catching 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns. Even with the Falcons cycling between quarterbacks during the season, Pitts remained a consistent force for the team.

Now, Pitts is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career. There are a few places where the Falcons TE could thrive. Let's look at the teams that are the best free agent destinations for Pitts this offseason.

Atlanta Falcons

There's no place better than home, right?

There's a solid argument to be made as to why Pitts should consider staying in Atlanta. While Pitts had his worst years with the Falcons, he would be joining a drastically different team than when he first entered the league. Kevin Stefanski is Atlanta's new head coach, and he brings a breath of fresh air to the offense. Stefanski was considered one of the better offensive minds in the league, and he did enjoy a few years of success in Cleveland.

There are also surprisingly few teams in the league that can offer a supporting cast as strong as Atlanta's. Drake London is a bona fide WR1 who attracts the attention of the defense. Bijan Robinson is a top-three running back in the league at worst. The biggest question mark is at the quarterback position, but Pitts has shown this season that he can work with Michael Penix Jr. Perhaps working with a true offensive mind in Stefanski could unlock Penix even more.

Kansas City Chiefs

This is the flashy option for Pitts, and one that's already been floated around as a true possibility. The Chiefs have been dreading the day that Travis Kelce retires, and that day draws ever nearer. At 36 years old and with multiple Super Bowls under his belt, Kelce's retirement is imminent, and could happen as soon as this offseason.

The Chiefs would be the perfect fit for a player of Pitts' archetype. While Pitts and Kelce are two completely different players in terms of playstyle, at the end of the day, Pitts is a great pass-catching tight end like Kelce was in his prime. Chiefs coach Andy Reid also loves using their tight ends on offense, giving a lot of opportunities for the Falcons tight end to make plays.

And of course, the biggest allure of joining the Chiefs is Patrick Mahomes. Even coming off a torn Achilles, no one is doubting that Mahomes will be a top-five quarterback in the league at the very worst. Mahomes has made the best out of his admittedly sub-par supporting cast over the last few years. Having a premier weapon at TE would absolutely help the quarterback, and it would bring out a new level in Pitts.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are a shakier sell to Kyle Pitts than the Chiefs and the Falcons. Atlanta offers familiarity and the promise of a new offensive mind steering the offense in a better direction. Kansas City has the championship pedigree coming from their head coach and quarterback. Philadelphia, on the other hand, is coming off an atrocious offensive season that called into question the talent of their quarterback.

The Eagles still have a lot of questions around them. How good will Sean Mannion, a coach who played as recently as 2023 and has no experience as an offensive coordinator, be? Were Jalen Hurts' struggles last season a symptom of Kevin Patullo's inept scheme, or was it his flaws as a passer getting exposed?

Even with those questions, the Eagles are still a solid fit for Kyle Pitts in free agency. Even with his flaws, Hurts' floor as a passer is higher than his detractors give him credit for. Pitts will also be surrounded by elite talents on offense: Saquon Barkley is in the backfield drawing the second-level defenders, while DeVonta Smith and potentially AJ Brown will take most of the attention of the secondary. The potential for Pitts to thrive in Philly is there.