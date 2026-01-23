Kyle Pitts is due to cash in after posting 88 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns this past season, but when factoring in his potential free agency decision, he may also consider where he is most likely to succeed. The coaching change and quarterback uncertainty could complicate a potential return to the Atlanta Falcons. However, the new head coach could give the Second-Team All-Pro tight end exactly what he is looking for from a football standpoint.

Both David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. were able to post meaningful production at the TE position under Kevin Stefanski, and that offensive philosophy could make its way to The ATL.

“That'd be dope in general as a room, and just the morale as an offensive piece of the tight end being one of the focal points in it,” Pitts told the “Why is Draymond Green Talking about Football? with Jordan Schultz” podcast. “Not saying it wasn't before, but being like a higher, more enhanced role, so that would be the cool part… And to see what {Stefanski's} done in the past is great. And talking to David, {he had} nothing but great things to say.”

Since Pitts is a pending free agent, he was only speaking hypothetically about playing for Stefanski on the Falcons. The former Cleveland Browns HC was obviously not in Atlanta when the organization selected Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so he may not feel inclined to retain him. Furthermore, he may have another player in mind for his scheme.

Stefanski and the Falcons are under pressure to win the weak NFC South and end an eight-year playoffs drought next season. Completing that objective could require some roster upgrades, which could require some additional salary cap space. The organization, in collaboration with Kevin Stefanski, may decide it is best not to pay a significant amount of money to a TE. Familiarity can be valuable, though.

Although Kyle Pitts is not a star pass-catcher, he is still one of the more effective talents at his position. He has built rapport with the locker room and could be motivated to finish what the group started at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. The Falcons have time to gauge his market and weigh the pros and cons of re-signing him this March, or they can place the franchise tag on him like some expect.

Pitts is just focusing on what he can control. “I haven't ever really been in this part of my life, but you know, we gotta let the chips fall where they fall,” the 25-year-old said.