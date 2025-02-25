Draft day is fast approaching for the Atlanta Falcons, who must decide what to do with Kirk Cousins. A step in the direction of a decision came from General Manager Terry Fontenot, who revealed no trade is imminent for the backup quarterback.

Fontenot said the Falcons are good at the QB position, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

#Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said they’re comfortable keeping Kirk Cousins as the backup, paying him $27.5M in 2025 while also triggering another $10M to become fully guaranteed for 2026 on March 17.

That seems a little odd because that’s a ton of cash to dole out to a backup quarterback. Plus, Cousins has experienced major health issues over the last two seasons. Granted, he’s not likely to get hurt as a backup quarterback. But it’s still a lot to play, including the extra guaranteed money.

Will the Falcons keep QB Kirk Cousins for 2025?

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in 2024. But he didn’t produce as the team hoped. And he eventually got benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.

The 36-year-old Cousins had a horrible stretch last season, going four games with no touchdown passes and tossing an unsightly eight interceptions.

There is disagreement with the Fontenot about what the Falcons will do. A cut is more likely, said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“I don’t see why Kirk Cousins would be motivated to facilitate a trade for the Falcons,” Breer wrote. “Nor do I believe that Atlanta is going to keep him on the roster as a backup. The key date in this saga remains St. Patrick’s Day. That’s because, on March 17, a $10 million roster bonus for 2026 vests as fully guaranteed.

“So while you could look at this now and say the team has already paid $62.5 million for 2024, and will be on the hook for most of the $27.5 million (minus whatever another team will give him for ’25) either way, the extra $10 million isn’t a necessary cost for Atlanta. In simple terms, you’d be looking at either footing a bill at a touch over $26 million and turning the page to Michael Penix Jr., or hanging a held-hostage quarterback over the ’24 first-round pick at a cost of $37.5 million (minus what a team would give him in ’26).”

As for Cousins, he can wait it out and hope for the Russell Wilson treatment. If the Falcons cut him, he could sign with another team for the veteran minimum of $1.3 million.