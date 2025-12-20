Atlanta’s injury report got awkward at the worst time, with Kyle Pitts showing up as a limited participant Thursday because of a knee issue after his monster Week 15 performance, leaving the Falcons monitoring a key piece of the offense heading into Sunday.

Mike Garafolo reported on X that the Falcons are signing cornerback C.J. Henderson to the active roster, per sources he shared with Ian Rapoport. It’s a notable move because Henderson is a former first-round pick, and it comes as Atlanta’s weekly availability picture keeps shifting.

Pitts’ status is the headline on offense. He was limited on Thursday after a knee issue popped up on the report, even though he hasn’t missed a game this season. The timing stands out because he’s coming off the most productive outing of his career in Week 15, going 11 catches on 12 targets for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-28 win over the Buccaneers.

With Drake London out the last few weeks, Pitts has been a focal point, and any limitation, even in practice, matters for how the Falcons approach the weekend.

The rest of Thursday’s report was busy too. Ruke Orhorhoro (groin), LaCale London (shoulder), and Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder) were limited. Cornerback Mike Hughes (ankle) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder) did not practice. Bijan Robinson (illness), Dee Alford (illness), and Leonard Floyd (illness) were full participants, while Jessie Bates III was limited for rest.

There is at least some optimism on the receiver front. Drake London is listed as questionable, but Raheem Morris said he expects London to play against Arizona, per Tom Pelissero.

London hasn’t played since his knee injury in Week 11, but he was on pace for a career year before going out, with 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns through nine games.

For Atlanta, they need to keep Pitts upright, get London back if possible, and keep patching the roster where it’s thin, including adding Henderson. Friday’s injury report is the next checkpoint, and it should tell the story of how aggressive the Falcons can be with their offensive plan on Sunday.