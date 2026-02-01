The Atlanta Falcons made another coaching staff addition Saturday under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, agreeing to hire former New York Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand as their offensive passing game coordinator for the 2026 season, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Engstrand, 43, arrives in Atlanta shortly after parting ways with New York, where he oversaw the offense as offensive coordinator for the 2025 season under head coach Aaron Glenn. It wasn't a great season for the Jets' offense as they ranked 29th in yards per game and points scored, averaging just 263.6 yards and 17.6 points per game. New York was last in the league in passing yards and ranked 31st in passing touchdowns. Nevertheless, the team finished 10th in rushing yards and 11th in the league on the ground, led by Breece Hall, who recorded the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his four-year career.

The Jets' misfortunes on the scoreboard were scarcely divorced from quarterback instability. Justin Fields started nine games before being benched, veteran Tyrod Taylor missed time due to injury, and undrafted rookie Brady Cook started the final four games. Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson also missed 10 games with a knee injury. Following a 3-14 season, Glenn evaluated his staff and decided to move on from Engstrand, with the sides officially parting ways on Tuesday.

Before his one-year run as an NFL play caller, Engstrand spent five seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2020 to 2024. He worked under Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, serving as Detroit's passing game coordinator from 2022 through 2024. Over that period, the Lions ranked inside the NFL's top 10 in passing yards and passing touchdowns in all three seasons. In 2023 and 2024, Detroit finished second in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns.

Engstrand brings over two decades of coaching experience, with six of those years spent in the NFL across college and professional stops. His background also includes offensive coordinator duties at the collegiate level and with the XFL's DC Defenders in 2019 and 2020. He joins the Falcons' rapidly forming coaching staff. Stefanski has named Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator, with Rees set to call plays. Atlanta has also hired Alex Van Pelt as quarterbacks coach, rejoining Stefanski after the two spent time together with the Cleveland Browns. On defense, Jeff Ulbrich returns as coordinator, along with most of his unit.

With the coaching structure largely in place, the Falcons can now turn their attention toward roster building. The team has approximately $25.4 million in available salary cap space following the NFL's projected cap increase for the 2026 season, according to Over The Cap projections.