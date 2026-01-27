It's been a busy few weeks for the Atlanta Falcons, who recently hired Kevin Stefanski to be their next head coach after firing Raheem Morris. It was then announced that former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees would be following Stefanski to Atlanta to retain the same position with the Falcons.

Now, Stefanski has confirmed who will be doing what on the sidelines for the Falcons.

“Kevin Stefanski said Tommy Rees will be the Falcons offensive playcaller,” reported Joe Patrick of 92.9 The Game on X, formerly Twitter.

Rees will be taking over as the Falcons' playcaller for former offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, whose tenure with Atlanta was a disaster and who has since gone on to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coaching staff.

Robinson came under heavy fire for his frequent use of the pistol formation with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and running back Bijan Robinson, which many felt did not maximize Atlanta's considerable array of skill positional talent around the field.

Rees didn't exactly produce great offensive output during his one year as offensive coordinator with the Browns, although he was working with a very limited roster in terms of talent.

Meanwhile, Stefanski's hire was met with mixed reaction from the Falcons' fanbase, with some pointing to the two double-digit win seasons he was able to wring out of the historically inept Browns, and others referencing Cleveland's more recent struggles under his leadership.

The biggest question mark still remaining for Atlanta is who they will hire to be their next general manager, something they will try to answer sooner rather than later as the NFL Draft approaches–although they won't own their first-round pick this year.

The Falcons will need to figure out who they will turn to at quarterback at the beginning of the 2026 season if Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering from his ACL surgery at that time.

Rees will certainly have his hands full as he looks to build a competent offense out of an intriguing set of parts.